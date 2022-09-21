More Americans Worried About “Socialist Left” Than Big, Scary MAGA—and That’s Just the Beginning

Sorry, Gropey Joe: fewer people are buying into your scare scheme, your Inflation Reduction Act, and almost everything else you stand for.

A recent Harvard CAPS / Harris poll indicates Americans are more worried about the commies than the MAGA crew. The poll was taken on Sept. 7–8, one week after Biden’s Stalin-like fear-porn speech where he claimed people in MAGA hats represent “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

The poll asked the question, “Are you more concerned about the Socialist left in America and the power they are gaining or more afraid of MAGA Republicans and the power they are getting?”

55% claim they’re more concerned with the left-wing bolshie push.

45% say they fear the MAGA movement more.

Another question asked, “Do you think there are tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans backing violence and trying to overthrow the constitution, or is that a gross exaggeration and distortion?”

54% say this is grossly exaggerated.

46% say there are tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans.

This next question says it all: “Do you think that President Biden is fairly raising issues around MAGA Republicans, or is the President trying to avoid talking about inflation, immigration, crime, and other issues?”

59% say Biden is avoiding talking about inflation, immigration, crime, and other issues.

41% think he’s fairly raising MAGA Republican issues.

BONUS MID-TERM ELECTION GUT PUNCH: 68% of independents think Biden is pointing fingers at the MAGA crowd and dodging the truth about inflation, immigration, crime, etc.

There are more delicious takeaways from the poll that should have Democrats shaking in their non-binary under-panties. For starters, more than half the country thinks Biden’s brain is a problem, and still more think he’s too old for the White House gig.

54% have doubts about Gropey Joe’s mental fitness.

63% believe he is too old for the job.

The biggest loser of the poll appears to be the president’s drug-hungry, amateur porn star wannabe son, Hunter Biden.

Do you think that the Hunter Biden laptop is genuine or is it Russian disinformation?

59% Genuine

41% Russian disinformation (Writer’s note: how anyone can still believe the Russians somehow found a guy who looks and sounds like Hunter Biden, shot a ton of drug porn videos, and faked thousands of emails is beyond me. If you believe Hunter’s computer is “Russian disinformation” please contact me, as I will sell you my invisible, gorgeous Aztec maid who will clean your house in the nude.)

Do you think that Hunter Biden paid his taxes and filed his representation of foreign governments or do you think he did not comply with these laws?

56% He did not comply with these requirements and laws

44% Paid his taxes and filed his representation of foreign governments

Do you think Hunter Biden was collecting money based on his own work or was he influence peddling access to his father?

57% Was influence peddling access to his father

43% Collecting money based on his own work

Related: Biden Says MAGA Is Extreme, but Recent History Says He Is Lying Through His Teeth

There’s more bad news for Democrats in the poll…

A majority of Americans found Joe’s Philadelphia speech divisive as well as fear-mongering, with 56% opposing him having given it at all.

Voters are unmoved by Biden’s student debt relief plan.

Fifty-four percent of those polled believe the FBI is illegally leaking information about President Trump, and 72% want those leakers prosecuted.

If the Democrats were hoping the recent abortion situation was going to save them from a behind-the-shed beating in November, they’re wrong. Only 40% say they are more likely to vote Democrat over the abortion issue, whereas 32% say they are more likely to vote Republican and 28% say it will have no effect on them whatsoever.

Here is a chart of what voters find important. As you can see, many of the Democrats’ midterm talking points rank low on what voters find important. Some of the issues the commies harp on — like January 6, race relations, “income equality,” and political correctness — are things few people seem to care much about. Four out of the top five issues are problems the Democrats are responsible for creating.

There are 49 days until the midterm elections, and the Democrats have clearly lost touch with how Americans on both sides of the aisle feel. While they salivate at the idea of arresting Trump and perp-walking him in cuffs before the CNN cameras, they are ignoring what, as per this poll, is motivating voters. Good, let them. Wax your surfboards, patriots.