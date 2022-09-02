Babylon Bee CEO offers $20k Reward for Boston Children's Hospital Bomb Threat Caller

Boston Children’s Hospital has been pretty “out loud and proud” about its willingness to amputate a teens penis or carve out her breasts in the name of “transgender healthcare.”

Boston Children’s Hospital says kids may know they are transgender as early as birth and they offer "gender affirming hysterectomy" treatment. #BidenDestroysAmerica #AbortionIsNotHealthcare #SaveTheChildren #FJB pic.twitter.com/tyk07b5G3E

Now someone has gone and allegedly called in a bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital. The Washington Post is blaming “Libs of TikTok” for sharing “misinformation” about Boston Children’s Hospital’s transgender narrative. The problem is this: Libs of TikTok simply shares videos of leftists being insane, and that includes Boston Children’s Hospital’s videos like the one you just watched.

The libs want us to believe the would-be bomber is a Bible-clutching wackjob in a MAGA hat.

There was a bomb threat today at Boston Children's Hospital, and the medical staff is being threatened with violence. I wonder why… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Hbn3Bs0Wg — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 31, 2022

What if the “bomber” is a commie pinko trying to make “right-wing radicals” look dangerous?

Seth Dillon, the CEO of Babylon Bee, a conservative news parody site, was happy to contribute $20,000 to have the person who phoned in the bomb threat arrested. Will that happen? probably not. Dillon believes the threat was called in by a pro-trans activist, as he recently tweeted,

Last night, police responded to a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital. Thankfully, the anonymous caller was bluffing. No bomb was found. This was good news to everyone except the lunatic Leftists who can’t wait for something violent to happen so they can blame us for it. And I mean it when I say they can’t wait. I’m willing to bet this bomb threat was called in not by someone who opposes ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, but by someone who hates Libs of TikTok and wants to see Chaya permanently banned for inciting violence.

1/ Last night, police responded to a bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital. Thankfully, the anonymous caller was bluffing—no bomb was found. This was good news to everyone except the lunatic Leftists who can't wait for something violent to happen so they can blame us for it. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 31, 2022

Dillon ended his six-part Twitter rant with the following offer:

One way or another, the anonymous coward who called in this threat needs to be exposed and face justice. To that end, I’m putting up a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to his or her arrest. Send your tips to: [email protected]

Is the wanna-be bomber a semi-fascist, Ultra MAGA “domestic terrorist?” Or a whining lefty looking to play the victim card and scapegoat conservatives?

FACT-O-RAMA! There have been at least 469 fake hate crimes perpetrated in the last few years, almost all of them intended to make the conservatives look like the bad guys.

I asked my Magic 8-ball if the bomb threat was made by a drooling goon in a MAGA hat and it responded with: “My sources say no.”

Don’t expect an arrest aytime soon. The FBI somehow hasn’t been able to locate the person who left bombs outside the DNC and RNC headquarters on the night of January 5th. No one knows who leaked the SCOTUS Dobbs decision. Something tells me if conservatives were responsible they’d be in fedderal stockades by now.