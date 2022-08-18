Drag Queen Shakedown! Man in Dress Steals Money, but Asking for it Back 'Incites Violence' Against LGBT

A woman is claiming a Las Vegas drag queen swiped mad stacks from her purse during a drag performance at the Treasure Island Casino.

The woman, who goes by the Tiktok moniker “meggymomma,” released a video claiming she was celebrating her birthday by watching the Drag Brunch show at a place called Senor Frog’s, where tickets to the performance start at $90. She states that a drag queen who goes by the stage name “Shannell” swiped hundreds of dollars from her purse. She assumed it was a gag and she’d get her cheddar back, but she didn’t. She confronted the performer, whose real name is Bryan Watkins, while still in the venue and demanded her money. Watkins allegedly claimed he only took a dollar and called the woman a “white girl” (that’s an insult in the world LGBT world) and a “Karen.”

When the alleged victim complained to the management, she got the cold shoulder.

“Shannell” is seen on video helping himself to the woman’s purse. I watched the video numerous times, stopping and starting at various points, and I clearly see a wad of cash getting purloined.

A drag queen allegedly stole money from this woman’s purse who apparently thought it was a joke at first until she realized she’s not getting her $ back. The venue offered to return the money if she deletes her series of tiktok videos about it because it’s “inciting violence” pic.twitter.com/0APdrqcGqr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! I’ve been a comedian for 33 years. On the showbiz spectrum, drag queens, especially those who lip-synch rather than actually sing, rank just above mimes. They are known to be attention-starved and pushy about soliciting tips.

The TikTok video of the alleged theft caught fire, and suddenly Voss Events, the company that produces the Drag Brunch show, wanted to make nice-nice, claims the woman. She made a follow-up video claiming Voss Events offered to give her $700 on the condition that she take down her original video, as it was inciting “violence and hate” directed at the LGBT crowd. Voss also allegedly told her that Watkins would release a video of his own and she wouldn’t like it.

Watkins did release a video. In classic, self-centered drag queen style, he says “I,” “me,” or “my” no less than 20 times in the first minute. “I have been performing for almost 30 years. I have a show in Vegas,” etc. Me, me, ME!

He also admits to taking money from the woman’s purse but claims it was “only” two dollars. He states that swiping money from purses is an old, often-used (aka hack) bit that’s been performed by “queens” for years. He apologizes but claims he didn’t steal more than a dollar or two. He falls on his sword and admits to saying nasty things to the woman. Watkins claims the woman was offered a full refund for what her party spent on the show, over $1,200.

Then Watkins plays the victim. He says the backlash of his alleged theft has caused “hundreds of homophobic references” on social media, and that there has been such an outcry that the other men he works with are afraid to put on dresses and go back to work.

In the most recent video volley, the woman thanked Watkins for his apology but hammered him for going into her purse in the first place. She also claims Voss Events will not reimburse her for the $6,000 poolside cabana she and her friends had reserved at Aria, which they could not enjoy because they were busy dealing with the police after the alleged theft.