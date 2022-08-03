SHOCKER: Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Has a Secret That the Lefty Media Won't Touch

The left hates when the crime doesn’t fit the narrative.

Nicholas Roske, 26, decided he had to kill Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh to keep Roe Vs Wade intact. We later learned he was hoping to slaughter three conservative justices.

Roske was arrested with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray, zip-tie locks, and burglary tools.

Investigators have recently uncovered information about Roske that “somehow” hasn’t made the mainstream media news cycle. Roske claimed online to be a trans woman named “Sofie.”

TRANS-O-RAMA! Roske posted under the Reddit username “AmericanNick,” but also went by the name “Sofie 42.” He sought women to hang out with, saying that if they “made out that’s cool. If not, that’s cool too.”

The FBI discovered a conversation where Roske, who identified as “Sophie 42,” said he was planning to kill three justices.

Online sleuths learned that he had posted an ad on Reddit using the AmericanNick moniker, which the FBI identified as one of Roske’s online aliases. Roske claimed to be a “MtF” (male-to-female) trans person looking for female companions to cuddle and play video games with him.

In the r/GamerPals subreddit, Roske posted a personal ad with the subject line: “F4F [female for female] 25 PST Trans Gamer Girl Seeking Friend.” He detailed in one posting that he prefers women because “there are very few men I have felt comfortable with even platonically so that is why I’m specifying.”

Needless to say, the mainstream media has been mum on Roske’s alleged transgender life. If you are a PJ Media reader, you aren’t surprised. We’ve seen the media go silent on trans violence before. Even when the violence is sexual and against kids.

Remember Randy Stair, the transgendered person who barricaded the exits at the Weis supermarket where he worked and shot three co-workers to death before killing himself? It’s ok if you don’t. The mainstream media also dodged that story when it didn’t fit the narrative. Stair wrote:

I hate guys, I think they’re f***ing disgusting . The facial hair they have, the body hair, the muscle build, and all that f***ng body structure s***… Everything about guys I hate. And the fact that I was forced to live as one, you know, that hurt a lot. And also, I hated my name, too. My life was a living hell.

Remember when the far-left media tried to paint the Highland Park mass-shooter as a conservative, despite the Antifa tats? Nice try.

Robert Crimo self-described himself as "woke" He has Antifa tattoos Are we going to see what a threat Antifa/Wokeness is? — 1775 – Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) July 4, 2022

Pravda-like media will continue to ignore stories that don't propagate their narrative and PJ Media will continue to bring you the truth.