Gaslighting 101: How the Democrats Invented White Supremacy but Blame Republicans

If you were to believe leftist, bolshie rhetoric you’d think mullet-topped bumpkins with muskets were falling out of every Ford F-150 rambling the back roads of ‘Merica, looking to lynch black folks.

The Democrats like to throw around the term “white supremacy” every chance they get. Joe Biden, who gave a eulogy for an actual Klansman — Hillary Clinton’s mentor Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), the longest-serving Senator in history) — dared call 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” after he lawfully ventilated three white Antifa prags in self-defense. The ONE attacker he didn’t shoot was the black guy who kicked him while Rittenhouse was on the ground.

Friendly reminder that racist Joe Biden was best friends with Robert KKK Byrd. pic.twitter.com/0bzHHZ2YRU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 20, 2022

“White supremacy” has been the left’s leading attack phrase for several years now, used especially frequently by chubby, pink-haired unf***bles of uncertain gender when a science-American refuses to refer to it by some ridiculous pronoun not recognized by Webster’s Dictionary.

But what today’s low-T progressives may not realize (or may not care about) is that “white supremacy” was born through the greedy, hateful loins of Democrats several centuries ago and would likely be nothing more than a horrible memory by now if liberals weren’t so dog-gone eager to keep their own racism alive. And the best way to maintain hate is to blame Republicans, the party that ended slavery, for the “white supremacy” that the desperate left needs to be today’s boogeyman.

For the record, there is almost no real, organized white supremacy today. Yes, the Klan is out there, but the FBI and the Anti-Defamation League agree there are about 3,000 Klan klowns left. You’re more likely to find a testicle at an Antifa rally than an actual white supremacist in the South.

FACT-O-RAMA! I did a comedy gig in Elkton, Md. I overheard one dude tell another “Bobby voted for Hillary. Can you believe that? And he’s in the Klan.” Nearby town, Rising Sun, Md. was once the home of the Klan’s leader, which is called either a Grand Poo-poo or an Exalted Gelding; I can’t recall.

Here are some fun facts about white supremacists you can share with your liberal sister-in-law when she and her man-bunned femme-boi try to ruin your Memorial Day BBQ by whining about Orange Man Bad and his “legions” of white supremacists.

Most politicians who supported slavery were Democrats.

Slavery was the ultimate form of white supremacy and was the “hill” Democrats were willing to die on — or pay someone to fight and die for them.

Keeping slavery intact was so important to the Democrats that they went to war against the United States after Lincoln was elected (even though he was left off the ballot in several Southern states). Roughly 2% of the population would die in the Civil War.

The Republican Party was formed to put an end to slavery.

The Ku Klux Klan was born in Pulaski, Tenn. in 1866. Former Confederate soldiers (Democrats) dressed in sheets, pretending to be ghosts of dead Southern soldiers. It was intended to be a peaceful social group, but some good ole boys saw the potential of dressing in sheets and began terrorizing black people. Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former slave owner, known for massacring surrendering black Union soldiers at the Battle of Fort Pillow, ruled the violent extremists for a few years but quit when the group became too bloodthirsty for his tastes.

Jim Crow laws were enacted by bitter Southerners (Democrats) to keep liberated black people from enjoying the same freedoms as Southern white people (Democrats).

The 15th Amendment gave black men the right to vote. Almost NO Democrats supported it.

BLACKFACE-O-RAMA! The name “Jim Crow” comes from a character portrayed by a famous minstrel performer named Thomas Dartmouth Rice. He dressed in black face and sang a song called “Jump Jim Crow.”

Democrat White Supremacy in the 20th Century

Calls for anti-lynching laws were ignored in the 20th century. Eleanor Roosevelt lobbied her husband, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (a Democrat) to sign anti-lynching legislation when it would have meant something. He refused, claiming that if he did sign it, he would lose the support of Southern Democrats (WHO WANTED TO KEEP LYNCHING BLACK PEOPLE).

FARCE-O-RAMA! The U.S. passed an anti-lynching law in 2022, roughly 35 years after the last lynching of a black man. Thanks a lot, FDR.

Civil Rights Acts of the Mid-20th Century

Let’s look at the 1957 Civil Rights voting tally:

Yays Naw, we good Donkeys (D) 119 107 Elephants (R) 167 19

Howzabout the 1964 Civil Rights Act?

Yays Cracka PLEASE! Donkeys (D) 153 91 Elephants (R) 91 35

Republicans came out WAY more for black folks than the Democrats did in both votes. Some Republicans voted NAY because they thought the acts didn’t go far enough for black people. The missing votes were from people who abstained in one way or another.

The Two Parties Switched Sides!

The most embarrassing lie the Democrats repeat is that somehow the Democrats decided to stop being racist AF at the SAME TIME Republicans thought, “Man I could sink my choppers into some serious racial hatred right about now.”

Some libtards claim it happened in the late 1800s. Some say in the 1960s.

True, the Republicans started off being more for a big federal government at first so that they could end slavery. When they completed that task on their “to-do” list, they wanted a smaller federal input.

Butt as far as the two sides wife-swapping on racism, nothing can be further from the truth. But rather than explain it, I HIGHLY recommend you watch this brief video from PragerU. It explains the situation succinctly and easily in a brilliant way.

By now you’re thinking, “Wow KJD, you’re right. I’d like to buy you a bourbon and talk about guns for a while now.”

We aren’t done yet.

Democrats are still pushing the myth of white supremacy today. Why? Because it’s the last arrow in their quiver, and they have nothing else to stand on.

Joe Biden recently spoke about the 18-year-old white supremacist who shot black people in Buffalo, N.Y. He somehow missed the fact that the monster is a seething, hateful leftist. He even mentioned the “white supremacist” in Dallas who recently shot three Korean women. I guess his puppet masters “forgot” to tell him that the Dallas shooter was a black man. His “mistake” was never corrected. Rep. Joyce Beatty, (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was only too eager to befool herself on the national stage and pile into Biden’s clown car of idiocy.

“On Monday, three people in a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas were gunned by yet another White supremacy replacement theorist,” she said. “We are sick of the pipeline from racist rhetoric to racist violence.”

You can watch the hitherto unknown Maxine Waters wannabe embarrass herself here.

Today’s Democrats are like the Democrats of yesteryear — horrible toilet people. They push their commie values with their left cloven hooves while trying to point out white supremacists with their right. They planted white supremacists as seeds and watered them until grown. It’s time to chop them down.

Conservative white supremacy is a myth perpetuated by Democrats. What else can they do to make black people feel angry and powerless and keep them voting “D”?

