White Privilege? Young Black Man Who Brutally Assaulted Elderly Vet in Nursing Home Won't Have to Stand Trial

Jadon Hayden, a 20-year-old black man, was sane enough to record himself savagely beating an elderly, white veteran, 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe, in a Detroit nursing home. He was sane enough to take pictures of himself waving a wad of $20 bills. But a judge has deemed him incompetent to stand trial for his cruel attack.

Bledsoe suffered four broken fingers, broken ribs, and a broken jaw. He died in a different nursing home two months after the attack. Whereas his death was not ruled a homicide, his family claims he was never the same after the barbarous assault. He was depressed and he wouldn’t eat.

FACT-O-RAMA! Jadon Hayden previously assaulted a staff member at a different group home. His father asserted that his son isn’t vicious but suffers from mental illness.

BACKSTORY

Hayden’s father, Marty Hayden, claims his son was diagnosed with autism as a kid and schizophrenia as a teen. He also claims Jadon was living in a group home for a while but was sent to a hospital for mental health care. He then contracted COVID. Michigan Governor Whitmer’s COVID policies had Hayden sent to the Westwood Nursing Center, a nursing home for the elderly, where he shared a room with Bledsoe.

In May of 2020, Hayden videotaped himself brutally pounding Bledsoe. The video is hard to watch.

GRAPHIC WARNING

Disturbing content warning. Here is the May 2020 video of Jadon Hayden beating an elderly man in a nursing home. Hayden was sent to the nursing home by Michigan health officials to recover from Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/vjeC3SDOrL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 17, 2022

Hayden was sane enough to tell the nursing home staff that Bledsoe fell out of his bed. Then they saw the video Hayden posted to social media.

“This elderly man, I want to send out my condolences to his family because he should still be here,” Hayden’s father declared. “That should’ve never happened.”

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office (WCPO) decided Jadon Hayden, now 22, is incapable of standing trial.

The defendant is under the jurisdiction of the probate court. He will receive treatment and his progress is monitored. Should the defendant regain competence WCPO can recharge the case.

The Bledsoe family is suing the nursing home and has chosen not to comment.

Jadon’s father is happy his son won’t stand trial.

“Thinking that my son could go to prison for many years, that just put more pressure on me,” the elder Hayden stated. “But once the case was dismissed it really lifted a lot of burden off my shoulders.”

Marty Hayden also blames authorities for putting his son in a nursing home meant for elderly patients and is looking to launch lawsuits against those who put them there.

Jadon Hayden is currently residing in the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital.