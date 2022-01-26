Woman Sneaks Ivermectin Into Hospital, Saves Husband's Life

Florida families of severely ill COVID-19 patients are flocking to Dr. Eduardo Balbona.

Florida hospitals, like the Mayo Clinic, have a COVID protocol for their patients with the Bat-Stew Flu, and ivermectin isn’t part of it. Balbona is a big believer in ivermectin. He alleges he has saved “dozens and dozens” of people suffering from the Chinese Sneeze using the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) recommendations, with a few modifications based on each patient. The FLCCC treatment calls for, in part, ivermectin.

But hospitals receive federal money for treating COVID patients IF they use treatments outlined in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Ivermectin isn’t a part of that treatment.

Families have gone to court hoping a judge will side with them and allow ivermectin to be used with their loved ones, most of whom are seriously ill (death panels, anyone?). Sometimes that works out. When it doesn’t, some have resorted to sneaking ivermectin into hospitals and administering it themselves.

An anonymous woman recently contacted Dr. Balbona regarding her husband who was hospitalized with COVID.

“The husband was very ill,” Dr. Balbona told the Epoch Times. “He’s in his 50s, a big strong guy. She called me desperate because they [the hospital] gave him remdesivir and she made them stop it, and he started getting worse and worse. And his oxygen demand went up.”

Balbona told the woman he could care for her husband once she got him out of the hospital. He wrote her prescriptions for the meds she would need. She filled them out, snuck them into the hospital, and gave them to her husband. That was on Friday. By Tuesday he was well enough to be discharged from the hospital.

“The people who snuck in the ivermectin, they are scared to death,” Balbona stated. “She is sure that the government is going to find out who she is and possibly arrest her for giving medications not approved by the hospital.”

“I did it,” the anonymous woman told Dr. Balbona. “I knew it was wrong. I don’t know what the penalties are. What could they do to me?”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) famously tried to shame people out of taking ivermectin, despite people using it successfully all over the world. They somehow missed that ivermectin is also made for humans.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Twenty-two countries have approved ivermectin for use against the Wu-Flu. Seventy-six studies worldwide have shown that ivermectin offers “statisticly significant” improvements.

Daniel Pisano, 71, was hospitalized with COVID. The Mayo Clinic gave him a 5% chance of survival. The family requested ivermectin and the hospital said no. The family went to court and Judge Marianne Lloyd Aho sided with the hospital; no ivermectin would be used on Pisano. He died.

The Mayo Clinic untruthfully told the court that “like every single national and international health organization, Mayo doctors have rejected ivermectin.”

Apparently, the Mayo Clinic somehow missed those 76 ivermectin studies mentioned above.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FDA has not responded to a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request asking when ivermectin could become available under the “Right To Try Act,” which allows deathly ill patients to try alternative medicines when nothing else is working.

How many other families have illegally snuck ivermectin into their loved ones? We will likely never know.

