Crib Notes From the Joe Rogan–Dr. McCulloch Interview Everyone Is Talking About

Comedian Joe Rogan’s December interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough is fascinating. It’s also almost three hours long. I can’t stress enough how important it is to watch it or listen to it on a long car ride, as I did.

If you prefer, here is the transcript. Keep in mind there is some over-talking in the transcipt.

For those who can’t spare the three hours, here are some take-aways from what Dr. McCulloch had to say. Keep in mind, this is one doctor’s opinion. (And again, the transcript is sometimes more confusing than listening to the interview.)

Who is Dr. McCulloh?

In his own words,

I’m Dr. Peter McCallough. I’m an internist and cardiologist. I’m also trained in epidemiology. I [have] an academic practice in Dallas, Texas, so I see patients about half the time. I saw patients yesterday, drove down today to see you here in the studio, and the rest of my time I spend as an author, an editor. I’m an editor of a major journal in cardiovascular medicine, the former editor of an international journal, the President of a major medical society right now, currently about five years into that position, and I frequently publish in my field. I study the interface between heart and kidney disease. I’m the most published person in my field in history. I have over 650 publications in the National Library of Medicine.

Rogan:

Now, when did things start to seem strange to you? In terms of the way the information was allowed to be distributed, in terms of the way people were treating patients, and not just that, but the information on how to treat patients was distributed.

McCullough:

And I can tell you it wasn’t but a few weeks in April [2020] on these task force calls. I was on routine health system calls once a week, and I was on one with the National Institutes of Health, and I asked a question. I said, when are we going to start to treat the problem? People are getting sick out there. They’re starting to be hospitalized. Some are dying. When are we going to start to treat patients? It’s too late for the hospital. It’s too late to treat people. It’s obvious they’re dying in the hospital. We must start early. And you could basically hear a pin drop on these calls. No one had an idea about treating COVID-19 at home.

Rogan:

Was there no thought about it? Was there no discussion, or was it just not a point of focus? What was the problem there?

McCullough:

I think it was a grip of fear. Doctors for the first time in their lives felt like they could get the disease themselves if they actually saw and examined these patients. All the discussion was on personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, negative air flow rooms. It was all about protecting the healthcare workers. There wasn’t any focus on sick patients.

McCullough on hydroxychloroquine:

They [Independent Doctors Organization] had early on sued the federal government to release the stockpile of hydroxychloroquine. U.S. had the right idea. As other countries, they stockpiled hydroxychloroquine. Then there was the problem of it wasn’t being released from the stockpile. And so, during my development work early in 2020, I got a call from the White House. Peter Navarro called me. So, listen, McCullough, can you help me get hydroxychloroquine released? Rick Bright and others in the FDA seemed to be colluding to block hydroxychloroquine coming out of the stockpile. In Marseille, France did. I was working with hydroxychloroquine and it was over the country. In France. They made a prescription and they started making it hard for him to use. And then simultaneously in Australia, they had taken hydroxychloroquine and they had put it up in Queensland as basically an untouchable drug. If a doctor attempted to use hydroxychloroquine to treat a COVID patient in early April, that doctor could be put in jail. So these things started happening early to try to prevent treatment of patients with COVID-19.

FACT-O-RAMA! The 2nd largest hydroxychloroquine factory in the world burned down on December 20, 2020.

Fast Facts per Dr. McCullough:

“We have asymptomatic testing. If we get a positive, the chances that the positive are a false positive is 97%”

A person can only get COVID once

The COVID virus is spread through the air, not from touching

“Oral nasal virucidal therapy” is effective against COVID

McCullough on oral nasal virucidal therapy:

So, if we use diluted betadine and so if you take a betadine over the counter, it’s a brown bottle. We use it to sterilize wounds in the E.R. Buy it at any pharmacy and take two teaspoons and 6oz of water. Take a nasal spray or a syringe bulb and spray it up your nose, snort it back to the point and back your throat and spit it out. I’m sorry, that’s gross for your audience, but you got to get it up there and back, that adequately decontaminates the nose. Then gargle with the rest of it. Spit it out, finish up with some scope or listerine. Doing that after you return from a day out with contact with people, especially close contact in close rooms. I’m talking public restrooms, small conference rooms. You have to be in contact with someone for about three hours.

McCullough on bleach:

They use sodium hypochlorite. That’s actually diluted bleach. Turns out it just takes a few drops of bleach in some household water. That’s for the mouth. We typically don’t use it in the nose, around the eyes. But remember when President Trump mentioned bleach, and everybody had a big horse laugh on that? It turns out he just couldn’t articulate. Someone was giving him the ADA recommendations for antiviral therapy for the mouth.

McCullough on vaccine efficacy drop-off:

Pfizer starts out at 92% vaccine efficacy, and it drops off to 23% after six months. Moderna starts out at 96% and it drops down to 69%. And now we have 22 studies showing that the vaccine efficacy basically markedly diminishes after six months. That’s the reason why all the authorities have agreed, we have to give boosters at six months, and the groups that do the worst — and this has been published — are those who are immunocompromised. So the immunocompromised people worry about them the most. But the bottom line is they get the least benefit of the vaccines.

McCullough on lockdowns:

The only thing we needed to do was just keep sick people at home. They were the only people who needed a quarantine. And, well, people could go do what they were going to do. Somebody can’t walk into a workplace with no symptoms and give the virus to somebody else. It doesn’t happen.

Rogan:

Why is there this resistance to the idea that people have natural immunity?

McCullough:

All roads lead to the vaccine. Why is there no single Harvard protocol or Mayo Clinic protocol to treat COVID-19 to prevent hospitalization and death? Why? We’re two years into it. You mean Harvard won’t treat a single patient at home to prevent a hospitalization? I said at the very beginning, I said there’s two bad outcomes: there’s hospitalization and death. That’s it. If you could get through this at home and not end up in the hospital, the whole world could get through this. And, you know, not a single leader could articulate that goal of avoiding these hospitalizations. Not a single leader.

Rogan:

“What is the motivation for all roads to lead to the vaccine in this binary approach? That it’s only the vaccine that can help us?

McCullough:

Well, let’s be fair to the vaccines. And I think this is important to mention. I was under oath, testified in the U.S. Senate, and they asked, the very last question they asked our panel was, do you have any problems with the vaccines? Timeframe November 19, 2020. None of us said a word because all we had was press releases. Joe, we learned that the vaccines out of the clinical trials over a two-month period had 90% vaccine efficacy, 90%. Now, what that meant is, if you had a clinical trial and you had 18,000 people in each group, vaccine versus placebo, that when you looked at the number of cases, there would be 100 cases of COVID in the control group, placebo group, and ten cases in the vaccine group. That’s 90% vaccine efficacy, 100 versus ten. They’re just giving sample numbers. That looked terrific, but interestingly, wait a minute. 18,000 in each group. What’s the problem? That meant that less than 1% of people got COVID. Now, during that time frame, our labs were recording 5%, 15% covered positivity rates. How did the vaccine trials recruit people with a less than 1% chance of getting COVID? How did they find these people?

McCullough on mass formation psychosis:

The doctors appear to be like many of our leaders. By the way, all the leaders of the major churches, every single one of them, the major religious branches, are under the spell. Every major global international leader is under the spell. We’re in what’s called a mass formation psychosis. This is very important. I give credit to Dr. Mattias Desmet in the University again in Belgium. And recently, Dr. Mark McDonald, psychiatrist from L.A. Mark McDonald’s got a new book out, The United States of Fear, describing how the mass psychosis developed. What your listeners need to know is, a mass psychosis is when there is a groupthink that develops that’s so strong, that it leads to something horrific. And the examples are these mass suicides that occur in these religious cults. The example is Nazi Germany. When people walk into gas chambers. And we get these horrific things in four elements here. It’s very important, Joe. First, there must be a period of prolonged isolation. Lockdowns. Number two, there must be a withdrawal, of things taken away from people that they used to enjoy. That’s happened. Number three, there must be constant, incessant, free floating anxiety — all this news cycle, all the deaths and the hospitalizations, more variant mutant strains, everything — people becoming scared over and over again. The last thing, number four, the capper, is there must be a single solution offered by an entity in authority, and in this case, it’s clear. Worldwide. The solution was vaccination. Everybody must take the vaccination.

McCullough on ivermectin:

Absolutely. Ivermectin now is first line in Japan. It’s attributed to crushing the curves in Mexico. In Peru, absolutely, crushed the curves in India. We’ve been in close communication with them. Ivermectin is an interesting drug, and I know you’ve reviewed it in-depth on this show, so I’ll leave it to experts like Dr. Kory and others there. But I use it every day in my practice .I have no problems with ivermectin. It is safe and effective.

ivermectin on ivermectin vs. hydroxychloroquine:

[There was] a Nobel Prize awarded in 2015 for ivermectin. But hydroxychloroquine, I think worldwide, is still the leading drug used to treat COVID-19, just because of its availability, it’s known dosing, But the interesting thing between hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin is, ivermectin has a range, inpatient and outpatient, and has a bigger effect size, in general. Both of them are still lacking the 20,000 to 40,000-patient clinical trial as a singular drug. Ivermectin has a range of effect sizes that are gratifying inpatient and outpatient, diminishing efficacy later. Hydroxychloroquine has really no support on the inpatient side outside the big Henry Ford study. So, hydroxy is largely an outpatient drug. The advantages of hydroxychloroquine are stable dosing, 200 milligrams twice a day. We either go 5, 10, or 30 days. We even have protocols where it’s been done that way.

McCullough mentions a study by Henry Ford Health Systems, located in the Detroit metro area, which conducted a study in mid-2020 on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. The study showed hydroxychloroquine significantly cut the death rate of patients with the China flu.

The lefty press was quick to denounce or ignore it.

How politicized/fraudulent has the press become? @BerkeleyJr wrote this on Hydroxy citing the 3 negative studies, yet just forgot to mention the Henry Ford study, Yale epidem head, India, etc. I don't care about hydroxy, but I do care about real journalism https://t.co/22bkSkCsak — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) July 28, 2020

WAS COVID PLANNED?

Rogan:

So you believe this is a premeditated thing that they were doing? So they realized that in order to get people enthusiastic about taking this vaccine, the best way to do that was to not have a protocol for treatment.

McCullough:

It’s not just my idea now. It’s completely laid out by the book by Dr. Pam Popper, the book recently published by Peter Breggin, COVID-19 and The Global Predators: We Are the Prey. I wrote one of the introductions. Dr. Leefleet and Dr. Vladimir Lesenko wrote the other introductions. These books are basically nonfiction. They have 1,000 citations in the Breggin book, showing how it was coordinated and planned. Now Bobby Kennedy has his book out, The Real Anthony Fauci. I’m the most mentioned physician in that book. I can tell you that if you want to find the evidence that Moderna was working on the vaccine before the virus ever emanated out of the lab, if you wanted to find the collusions and the operations between the Gates Foundation and Gavby and Sepi and Pfizer and Moderna and the vaccine manufacturers and the Wuhan lab and the National Institutes of Health and Ralph Barrack and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and how all this was organized, if you want to see the Johns Hopkins planning seminar called the SPARS Pandemic in 2017, where they had a symposium, people showed up. They wrote up their symposium findings. They published this. It says it’s going to be a coronavirus. It’s going to be related to MERS and SARS. It’s going to come over here to the United States. It’s going to shut down cities and frighten people. There’s going to be confusion regarding the drug hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. And we’re going to utilize all that in order to railroad the population into mass vaccination. It’s laid out in the Johns Hopkins sparse pandemic training seminar. The only thing they got wrong was the year; they said it was going to be 2025. Instead, it landed a few years early.

The left is quick to denounce Rogan every chance they get. YouTube deleted the video of Rogan speaking with McCullough. The left accused him of taking a horse dewormer to beat the bat flu. (He didn’t.) Why does the left fear him? He is crushing everyone, including Tucker Carlson, in the ratings.