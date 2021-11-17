News & Politics

Cori Bush Blows Up Pinocchio Meter, Lies About Getting Shot at in Ferguson by 'White Supremacists'

By Kevin Downey Jr. Nov 17, 2021 6:29 PM ET
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

What’s with liberals and their lies about getting shot at?

Duly elected hate-meister Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is just the latest leftard to cast a bullet-related lib-fib.

Bush has been loudly wailing on social media that she was shot at by “white supremacists” while in Ferguson in 2014.

When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences. If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it.

The problem is, it never happened. The Ferguson chief of police debunked Bush’s racist lie.

Related: Is Cori Bush the Biggest Hypocrite on All of Capitol Hill? This Video Says ‘Yes!’

Sure, there WAS a shooting, but it was by a black man named Jeffrey Williams, and he shot two cops.

Why would Bush lie? Several reasons.

Big stupid lie reason #1: The left has been pushing the myth of white supremacy for a few years now, and for at least two reasons: a) it lends itself to the never-ending need for black victimization, and b) it takes the focus off of the reality that black people kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people despite black people being outnumbered by white people at a rate of roughly five to one.

Big stupid lie reason #2: Like every good commie, Bush wants anarchy in the streets, and she is getting it. BLM is already in place, hassling Rittenhouse supporters.

One even threw a karate kick at a guy and missed by a mile, as can be seen in the Twitter video below.

Black trans activist, Ohun Ashe (I’ve never heard of it either) “vividly remembers” Bush’s lie.

One man, allegedly a police officer, claims that Bush wasn’t in the area at all.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Anti-defamation League (ADL) believes that there are only 3,000 Klan types left in the U.S.

Cori Bush isn’t new to the slum-light. She went all-in for a BLM activist who wanted cops to die. She appears to have a history of being opposed to white people protecting themselves from the violent BLM and Antifa crowds, and she spoke out against the McCloskeys for holding weapons as hundreds trespassed through their neighborhood.

Bush is also down with Hamas.

The best part about the jackpudding called Cori Bush is that she was a cheerleader for defunding our police, yet she hired cops to protect her.

Bush has been a devoted commie for the Democrat party and was rewarded with a tasty book deal before her first two-year term was even over, but it’s a pittance compared to AOC’s $10,000,000 film pay-off.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

Tags: WOKE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice