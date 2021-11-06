Will Illegal Immigrants Get $450k? Ask Joe and Get Yelled At

Maybe it was the Adderall kicking in, but President Pee-pants doesn’t like getting caught in a lie. It makes him downright cranky.

Last week, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked a smiling, somewhat sedated Joe Biden about a report regarding the U.S. paying $450,000, and maybe up to $1 million, to illegal immigrants who were separated from their kids while trying to cross the southern border during the Trump administration. Biden referred to the report as “garbage.”

“That’s not going to happen,” he declared. When Doocy asks if it’s a garbage report, Biden Says, “Yeah.” Here’s video of the exchange:

Doocy asks Biden about reports that his administration was in talks to give $450,000 to individuals separated at the border under Trump Biden: "That's not going to happen." pic.twitter.com/dZIJkkuHZe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

More recently, a reporter, possibly Doocy again, asked a seemingly over-caffeinated version of our Commander-in-Chief about payouts to families entering the U.S. illegally. Biden sharply denies that he said the report was “garbage.” He claims the issue wasn’t whether or not payments will be made, but rather, how much will be paid.

He goes on to argue that, “because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration,” some compensation is in order. The entertaining part of the response is the rage in his eyes, the volume of his voice, and the pointy-ness of his wrathful finger.

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

It seems pretty obvious that Biden initially said the report—families who were separated from their kids would be paid $450,00—is garbage, twice. Though I will give him this: he does seem a little foggy about the question. Actually, he just seems foggy. But he did say the report is garbage, not the figure.

Was he caught lying? Is he unaware of what’s happening, or will he say just about anything to get out of the press conference and back to reruns of Murder, She Wrote?

And why was he such a crab cake? Did he really think the misunderstanding was about the amount? I think maybe he just needs prune juice and a cozy nap.

Maybe he’s not even in charge.

Jen Psaki’s pinch hitter, Karine Jean-Pierre (Psaki is circling back after she gets over the China virus), reiterated what Evil Captain Kirk bellowed. Biden is cool giving money to illegal immigrants who were separated from their kids. It’s just a matter of how much.

Yesterday, Biden said settlement payouts with taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants were “not gonna happen.” Today, @KJP46 says Biden would be “perfectly comfortable” with settlement payouts with taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/IWKz92Edh5 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) November 4, 2021

As my friend Eric Potts, an army veteran, retired police officer, and comedian, said to me today (as we toured the Zippo/Case Museum in Bradford, Pennsylvania), “Why not give that money to the families of the 13 troops recently ‘separated’ from their families while serving in Afghanistan?”