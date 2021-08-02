White Privilege? Racial Trickster Shaun King Buys Lakeside Mansion

Kimba, White Lyin’

Shaun King has no problem profiting off of the bodies of dead black people. He and his wife just bought a lakeside mansion for $842,000. He isn’t the only one doing it either. Al Sharpton, BLM’s Patrisse Cullors, and Jesse Jackson have all made a comfy living as race baiters. What makes Shaun King different is that he is white.

So…BLM activist Talcum X…I mean Shaun King lives in a high class NJ million dollar home huh? Wonder how he got that? Using black folk just like Patrice Cullors? He not even black. #DupedAgain — Jarome Bell (@JaromeBellVA) July 31, 2021

Cracker Hack

“A family member tells CNN that both of King’s parents are white,” Don Lemon told his (dwindling) viewers one night on an edition of CNN Tonight.

Conservatives have also long questioned King’s apocryphal racial hate crime story from his high school days. The same family member told fellow race-baiter Lemon that the altercation he had in high school was in fact racially motivated, because King was “a white guy dating a black girl.”

Both of King’s parents are white. King says his mom had an affair with a light-skinned black man.

BLM activist Shaun King, who claims to advocate for the poor and disenfranchised, has been revealed to be living large in a luxury five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot New Jersey lakefront house. https://t.co/T6285TWcos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2021

A cop who was involved in King’s high school fight believed he was biracial.

Twitter has booted King more than once for being a racial trickster.

Shaun King has taken credit for work he didn’t do.

King made $60k off of Tamir Rice’s death without the family’s permission. Rice’s mom called him out.

God Will Deal With You, White Man

Shaun King “fundraised” $60,000 in the name of Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by a Cleveland policeman who mistook Rice’s pellet gun for a real one. The money rolled in after King released a podcast called “I spoke to Samaria Rice This Past Week.” Rice assumed the conversation they’d had was private and didn’t like her family name being used to advertise King’s podcast. She let him have it in a brutal public letter that ended with “God will deal with you, white man.”

A court took the money from King and placed it in a trust for the Rice family.

Home Sweet Home

The new King pad has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a lake in the backyard. The $842,000 house is in New Brunswick, NJ, where the average house costs $217,500. The town of 41,431 people is roughly 45% white, 24% Asian, 20% black, and 19% Hispanic, according to Census data.