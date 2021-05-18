Biden, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Spit in Cops' Faces During Police Week

In a year that has already seen 126 police officers killed nationwide in the line of duty, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, decided to take a swipe at his state troopers—a fine way to close out Police Week, which honors police officers killed in the line of duty.

In a letter sent to all state employees regarding the Juneteenth holiday, Wolf stated:

Juneteenth is a celebration of the progress we have made as a nation towards equality and justice for all. Sadly, the continued death of African Americans at the hands of police and rise in violent attacks against Asian Americans are painful reminders that racism and intolerance are still with us today. This Juneteenth we have an opportunity to unite against injustice and create lasting change that will make Pennsylvania and our nation a better place for everyone.

Wolf signed legislation in 2019 making Juneteenth a state holiday of observance.

For starters, we know that police violence involving black people is wildly overestimated in the media, especially by leftists. Also, we’ve known since 2008 who is responsible for the anti-Asian attacks—and it isn’t the police.

President of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, David Kennedy, issued a statement saying the governor had insulted his officers in the letter Wolf sent to all Pennsylvania state employees.

“Let me be clear, Pennsylvania state troopers support the Juneteenth holiday,” Kennedy stated. “But for Gov. Wolf to use his platform to further push a false narrative that police are racist murderers is nothing less than the worst kind of political pandering. It only serves to further divide our nation at the expense of officers who already work incredibly dangerous jobs,” said Kennedy in his response. “And to do it during National Police Week is nothing less than symbolically spitting in the faces of all police officers and troopers who have given everything. And for their families, this insult rips open a fresh wound.” Kennedy’s full, scathing statement can be read here.

FACT-O-RAMA: 264 police died in the line of duty in 2020, the most since 1974.

This comes as President Biden also heaped mad shade onto cops nationwide in his Police Week statement,

“‘This year, we also recognize that in many of our communities, especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement,” said Biden.

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson was among many who condemned Biden over his remarks. The Republican representative, who served as the White House physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, tweeted, “We’ve gone from ‘Back the Blue’ to ‘Bash the Blue’ in one administration. I’m still DISGUSTED that Biden would use his official Police Week statement to suggest that every Cop is a racist. Democrat hatred for our police is outright REPULSIVE.”

We’ve gone from “Back the Blue” to “Bash the Blue” in one administration. I’m still DISGUSTED that Biden would use his official Police Week statement to suggest that every Cop is a racist. Democrat hatred for our police is outright REPULSIVE. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 14, 2021

Biden first called for the flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of Police Week but changed his mind at the last minute, stating that flags will be flown at full-mast in honor of Armed Forces Day, further angering law enforcement nationwide.

BLM also crashed a law enforcement memorial service in Wisconsin, shouting obscenities and blaring anti-cop rap music during the moment of silence for fallen officers.

After airing the story of Pennsylvania Governor Wolf’s offensive statement, ABC27 News in Harrisburg received the following message from Governor Wolf’s office: