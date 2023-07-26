WATCH: Mitch McConnell Is the Poster Grandpa for Term Limits and Public Health Records

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) appeared to have a medical episode on Wednesday afternoon that caused him to freeze while in mid-speech during a televised press conference. Watch as the eighty-one-year-old U.S. senator glitches while giving his opening remarks:

NOW – Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell at presser.pic.twitter.com/OHvOaX77L9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

That’s just sad and unconscionable. Glitch McConnell seemed unable to move or speak for almost twenty seconds until one of his colleagues nudged him. This is our GOP leader? An obviously unwell octogenarian who has been in public office for over five decades — my entire life — is the best we can do? Really?

Enough is enough.

Now don’t get me wrong–I feel for McConnell as a person. No one from any political party should be endlessly shuffled out before the cameras like a semi-live production of “Weekend at Bernie’s.” As someone with several elderly family members and others with progressive degenerative neurological diseases, I would never encourage them to continue working, nor would I cover up for them. It’s for their own good. And that’s the problem, really: no one around these frail people has the cajones to tell them the truth. It’s time to hang it up. Every single one of these elderly statespeople — including Grandfather-to-Seven-Not-Six President Joe Biden — is surrounded by sycophantic staffers, aides, and even cowed family members who encourage, enable, and cover up for their frailties.

So exactly how old is the U.S. Congress anyway? According to data company FiscalNote, “the oldest members of the 118th Congress were born in the early 1930s. Most of them are Democrats.”

Specifically, the five oldest members of Congress are: • Dianne Feinstein, age 89, is a Democratic Senator from California. • Chuck Grassley, age 89, is a Republican Senator from Iowa. • Grace Napolitano, age 86, is a Democratic House member from California. • Bill Pascrell Jr., age 85, is a Democratic House member from New Jersey. • Eleanor Holmes Norton, age 85, is a Democratic House member from the District of Columbia.

In fact, the average age of Congress overall “is 58 years old,” including ninety-one members of Congress in their 70s, while the median age of citizens in the United States is 38.8 “according to 2021 Population Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.” These members were elected by the people in their districts to represent them; however, instead of representing their constituents, they seem to be desperately holding on to power with their gnarled talons until death they do part.

Just as happened with former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others, it is now very clear McConnell is in no way capable of effectively performing his duties to serve his constituents or the American people in the Senate; it is well past time for those like McConnell of the Silent Generation and the Baby Boomers to retire.

Source: FiscalNote

The GOP and the RNC must respectfully and compassionately take charge and ask these elderly statespeople to step down. They must step down for their own good and the good of the country. This very situation is why we need to seriously consider Article V and term limits on federal positions so that service in Washington, D.C., goes back to what it was intended to be by the Founders. They intended serving in Congress to be a part of a rotation of office and not a lucrative lifetime political career. At a minimum, we should demand to see the health records of any candidate or public servant who appears to be declining. Looking at you, GOP leadership and Joe Biden.

Just imagine how different the past few years and even this week could’ve been if we’d had strong, robust, and fearless GOP leadership as revelation after revelation about the Democrats and the Biden Crime Family came to light.