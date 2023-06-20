Dan Bongino: Trump's 'Personnel Choices' Hurt His First Administration 'Bad,' 2024 Looks to Be Different

On Monday, former U.S. president and current presidential candidate Donald J. Trump spoke to Dan Bongino about what his “mission number one” should be should he win in November 2024. Mission Number One: “a thorough and complete disinfecting of [the] fetid [and] putrid D.C. Swamp.”

During a telephone interview on The Dan Bongino Show podcast, Bongino argued that the “the two most important places to start” would have to be the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). If federal employees at the DOJ or FBI “cannot pledge allegiance to the Constitution and insist on pledging allegiance to a political party first and the American people second,” said Bongino, “then [they] have to go.” Amen, Dan.

Referring to an Axios article, Bongino listened as Trump described having people in his last administration who thwarted him and his policies at every turn. Trump explained how they wouldn’t outright disobey him (although they probably did that too) but would “slow-walk things” the president requested:

They won’t say, “no.” They’ll never say, “no.” They’ll slow-walk; they’ll say, “oh yes sir, we’ll get this done.” And then all of a sudden you’ll say, “where are those papers?'” [And they answer], “oh, we’re working on them hard.” You have people that you would least suspect [doing this]. [It’s D.C.] It’s a crazy place.

Gaslighting is never a good thing, but can you imagine doing that to your boss, let alone the sitting president of the United States? At least now we know that Trump realizes he should have cleaned the house of all Obama and Clinton loyalists on Day One. That was good to hear. It was in fact music to the ears of many Trump supporters like myself who have been saying he needed to do this since he was sworn in on January 20, 2017.

We endured four agonizing years watching him not do this and surround himself instead with numerous untrustworthy RINOs and other backstabbers. At long last, the anxiety of those like me who feared he maybe hadn’t learned his lesson about them or the RINOs may be somewhat quelled by this admission. The truth is, the people you surround yourself with in life matter. As a leader and as a president, your personnel choices matter a great deal:

The most important thing is personnel because…I had great people, but I also had some bad ones. You know, you take recommendations [and] I was in Washington very little during the course of my life…but you know I was in Washington very little and I was taking recommendations of people that in some cases were RINOs — and RINOs that you didn’t know were RINOs. Or people that I wouldn’t have agreed politically with certain things, but was taking recommendations from people that I knew in Washington — that maybe I respected, but maybe, in the end, didn’t — and you put some of those people in and they didn’t do the job.

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I can’t take another four years of watching the left backstab and slow-walk. Trump “recognizes the problem now,” said Bongino. But Trump didn’t discuss how he would choose his second administration’s personnel differently. We can at least hope that if he wins in 2024, this time cleaning house will be “priority number one” — starting with the FBI and DOJ — and will continue through the entire D.C. Swamp, including his closest advisors.