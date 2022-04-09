News & Politics

Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies at 24

By Gwendolyn Sims Apr 09, 2022 3:43 PM ET

Saturday morning brought the unbelievably tragic news that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was dead at 24. Haskins died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a major Florida highway.

What an inexplicable end to the life of a talented young man so full of promise and near the pinnacle of his life-long athletic goals. By all accounts, he was a remarkable human being as well, as can be seen in the overwhelming reactions of his teammates and coaches both past and present:

Our hearts are certainly broken into a million pieces, Coach.

No words.

Oh, how my mom heart hurts for the Haskins family. He was something special and so determined to be a Buckeye and to chase his football dreams at such a young age. Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.

During his time at Ohio State, according to Eleven Warriors, “Haskins became one of the Buckeyes’ most prolific passers during his lone season as the starting quarterback in 2018, in which he completed 373 of 533 passing attempts for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, breaking Ohio State’s single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the process. He finished third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race and won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year awards as he led Ohio State to a Big Ten championship.” 2018 was definitely a magical year for both the beloved quarterback and Buckeye Nation.

As a diehard Ohio State football fan and a fellow Buckeye, I had the pleasure of watching him play in person, including at the 2019 Rose Bowl. And, as with many talented Buckeyes before him, it was bittersweet when he left OSU two years early to enter the draft, but I also looked forward to watching his NFL career develop. Haskins was selected by the Washington Commanders (Redskins) with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. After a rough start, Haskins was set to enter his fourth season in the NFL this year with the Steelers. He was in South Florida attending a training camp with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates when the accident occurred.

Haskins’s Twitter bio reads, “A humble man is all this world will ever need.” You were certainly that, Dwayne. We just thought we’d have way more time with you in this world. Rest In Peace, Simba7, forever a Buckeye great.

One last tribute, because you knew I would:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

