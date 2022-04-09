Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies at 24

Saturday morning brought the unbelievably tragic news that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was dead at 24. Haskins died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a major Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol releases more information into the death of NFL QB Dwayne Haskins. FHP: Haskins was walking and trying to cross I-595 when he was struck by a dump truck. He died on scene. pic.twitter.com/HCXxMougUZ — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) April 9, 2022

What an inexplicable end to the life of a talented young man so full of promise and near the pinnacle of his life-long athletic goals. By all accounts, he was a remarkable human being as well, as can be seen in the overwhelming reactions of his teammates and coaches both past and present:

Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022

The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022

Our hearts are certainly broken into a million pieces, Coach.

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

No words.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

I had the privilege of meeting Dwayne last summer. He was the complete opposite of what was portrayed in the media. He couldn't of been a nicer guy. I became a fan of his that day. Fly high sir. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) April 9, 2022

“I’m going to go to college here.” – A young Dwayne Haskins walking around the Ohio State campus. RIP. pic.twitter.com/zj1SpAoqiq — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 9, 2022

Oh, how my mom heart hurts for the Haskins family. He was something special and so determined to be a Buckeye and to chase his football dreams at such a young age. Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.

RIP Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/n6osBNfeKh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2022

During his time at Ohio State, according to Eleven Warriors, “Haskins became one of the Buckeyes’ most prolific passers during his lone season as the starting quarterback in 2018, in which he completed 373 of 533 passing attempts for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, breaking Ohio State’s single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the process. He finished third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race and won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year awards as he led Ohio State to a Big Ten championship.” 2018 was definitely a magical year for both the beloved quarterback and Buckeye Nation.

As a diehard Ohio State football fan and a fellow Buckeye, I had the pleasure of watching him play in person, including at the 2019 Rose Bowl. And, as with many talented Buckeyes before him, it was bittersweet when he left OSU two years early to enter the draft, but I also looked forward to watching his NFL career develop. Haskins was selected by the Washington Commanders (Redskins) with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. After a rough start, Haskins was set to enter his fourth season in the NFL this year with the Steelers. He was in South Florida attending a training camp with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates when the accident occurred.

Haskins’s Twitter bio reads, “A humble man is all this world will ever need.” You were certainly that, Dwayne. We just thought we’d have way more time with you in this world. Rest In Peace, Simba7, forever a Buckeye great.

One last tribute, because you knew I would:

Dwayne Haskins’ first major moment at Ohio State was as a freshman, taking over for an injured J.T. Barrett while trailing rival Michigan on the road in the 3rd quarter. Haskins would lead the Buckeyes to 3 scoring drives and a come from behind win. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOi63mFArj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.