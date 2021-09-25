Newsom Signs 'Sensitive Services' Pro-Abortion, Anti-Parental Notification Legislation

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation into law forcing all California health insurance providers to conceal from policyholders any abortions, transgender surgeries, therapies, and numerous other “sensitive health care services” accessed by anyone on their policies—even by their own minor children.

These so-called “sensitive services” include “all health care services related to mental or behavioral health, sexual and reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, substance use disorder, gender-affirming care, and intimate partner violence.” They also include services described in numerous sections of the existing “Family Code and the Health and Safety Code.”

Like pro-abortion bills SB-374 earlier this year and SB-24 and AB-1264 in 2019, these were sold under the usual leftist subterfuge of “expanding reproductive freedom.” These bills also targeted “harassment” by pro-life activists by creating several “new offenses arising from recording or photographing patients or providers within 100 feet of the entrance” to an abortion clinic.

Recommended: California Bans Single-Family Zoning in Most Neighborhoods Statewide

Newsom signed AB-1356 and AB-1184 in a creepily celebratory “virtual signing ceremony” that included California Assemblymembers Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), and David Chiu (D-San Fransisco); California Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego); President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (PPAC) Jodi Hicks; and Executive Director of ACCESS Women’s Health Justice Jessica Pinckney.

Did you catch that? Not only did Newsom invite the legislators who sponsored the legislation to be on the Zoom call, but he also had the social justice and abortion activists from PPAC and ACCESS participate as well. Why would that be? Maybe follow the money?

Recommended: Dispatches From the Left Coast: Tripping in California During Newsom’s Neverending Pandemic Hysteria

Interestingly, PPAC gave $50,000 to Newsom’s Governor’s Inaugural Fund and $50,000 to Newsom’s California Fire Foundation. According to the San Frasico Chronicle, PPAC gave Newsom at least one $50,000 donation for his gubernatorial recall campaign, while Protecting Choice in California (a project of PPAC) gave Newsom a donation of $49,000.

Seriously, the left isn’t even pretending to hide the money-abortion-activist-legislation connection anymore. The connection is right there on our monitors for all to see and Newsom is proud of it.

“California has been a leader in protecting access to sexual and reproductive rights, but as we’ve seen recently with unprecedented attacks on these rights, we can and must do more,” said Governor Newsom. “I applaud the establishment of the California Future of Abortion Council and look forward to its important work to advance our state’s leadership on this vital issue. I’m proud today to sign these two bills that demonstrate our dedication to strengthening and further protecting access to reproductive health care services in California.”

In fact, during the ceremony, Newsom claimed several times this legislation was issued “in response to Texas.” Newsom also issued a formal “California Proclamation on Reproductive Freedom” declaring:

WHEREAS as states around the country enact extreme laws that violate the fundamental rights of women, California will continue to uphold women’s equality and liberty by protecting their reproductive freedom, educating Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women.

See? It’s all Texas’ fault that California has to enact “the strongest protections of rights to reproductive freedom” in the country. I guess Newsom hasn’t had time in between his maskless meals at swanky restaurants and smearing Larry Elder with racist and Trumpist accusations to read the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Despite what mainstream media outlets and many in the culture say – research shows that the majority of Americans are trending pro-life! Join us in the greatest human rights cause in the world, working to save the lives of innocent children. pic.twitter.com/57byJiqKIw — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 21, 2021

As we know, what happens in California is often a precursor for what happens in other states. If you think this can’t happen in your state, Newsom has a message for you: “As states around the country enact extreme laws that violate the fundamental rights of women, California will continue to welcom[e] women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights and act as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women.”