The world no longer believes in American democracy -- neither do we

If the end of the world came, but nobody told you about it, would you care? Here’s a stunning piece of information that appeared in exactly no American news media, right, left or center. I read about it in Global Times, the Chinese government’s English-language newspaper.

The Pew Research Institute, a respected non-partisan opinion research organization, polled the world’s major countries about American democracy. Only 17% said the US “is a good example for other countries to follow,” while 57% said it used to be. 23% said it never was.

It’s troubling that Americans have similar views. Only 19% of Americans think our democracy is a good model for others to follow, while 72% said it used to be 8% said it never was.

On the other hand, a majority had a good opinion of American entertainment products.

As Victor Davis Hanson laments in a fiery new book, America’s elites have degraded the concept of citizenship to the point that “tribalism and globalism are destroying the idea of America.”

Has it really come to this — that four out of five Americans think that American democracy has fallen so far that the rest of the world would do well to shun our example?