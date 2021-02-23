Johnnie Keats, We Hardly Know Ye

John Keats died 200 years ago on this date, just twenty-five years of age. Consumption robbed the English language of its last truly great poet. This is (or should be) a day of great solemnity and sadness for all who value the high culture of the West. As a young man I wept on his grave at the Protestant Cemetary in Rome. No-one should leave high school without knowing a couple of his poems by heart. We hardly know Keats today, and we are impoverished for lack of his acquaintance.
Critical opinion has favored Wordsworth among the English (so-called) Romantics; I never understood why. I find his infatuation with nature, well, fatuous, and his most famous poem, “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud,” speaks to me me more in the Mad Magazine parody (where axolotls replace the celebrated daffodils). That may sound crass, but I hate Romanticism the way Lex Luther hates Superman. Coleridge was a brilliant wordsmith but a bit crazy; Shelley by contrast to Keats had a tin ear. And after G.K. Chesterton’s brilliant parody, who can hear Tennyson, Whitman or Yeats without giggling? No-one tries to parody Keats, because there is nothing predictable or formulaic in his entire output.
Keats was a Classicist, not a Romantic, and his reflection on the relationship between ancient and modern poetry conjures up Homer’s spirit like nothing else in the English language. Here is the famous sonnet “On First Looking Into Chapman’s Homer,” referring to the first English translation of the Greek epics by a contemporary of Shakespeare.
Much have I travell’d in the realms of gold,And many goodly states and kingdoms seen;Round many western islands have I beenWhich bards in fealty to Apollo hold.Oft of one wide expanse had I been toldThat deep-brow’d Homer ruled as his demesne;Yet did I never breathe its pure sereneTill I heard Chapman speak out loud and bold:Then felt I like some watcher of the skiesWhen a new planet swims into his ken;Or like stout Cortez when with eagle eyesHe star’d at the Pacific—and all his menLook’d at each other with a wild surmise—Silent, upon a peak in Darien.
Achilles baneful wrath resound, o Goddess, that imposedInfinite sorrows on the Greeks and many brave souls loosedfrom breasts heroic.