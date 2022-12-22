I don’t know exactly when I became a fan of Charlie Brown and the “Peanuts” characters, but I can remember them being a huge part of my elementary school years, along with a group of friends who loved the comic strip. One thing I do know: A Charlie Brown Christmas has always been a part of my holiday celebrations, including this Christmas.

Every year growing up, we would watch A Charlie Brown Christmas when it came on television. It was always on CBS, and Peter Paul candies sponsored it — I still remember the York Peppermint Patty and “Sometimes you feel like a nut” commercials.

But it wasn’t just on TV that I experienced A Charlie Brown Christmas. I had the book and record