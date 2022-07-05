MSNBC Host Reveals the Twisted Moral Compass of the Pro-Abortion Movement

The abortion-rights lobby has convinced itself and a certain portion of the American populace that abortion is a moral crusade. Killing babies in the womb (and sometimes out of the womb) is the right thing to do in their eyes, and protecting those new lives is evil.

And just like the rest of the left, the pro-abortion crowd goes beyond the ’60s mantra of “the personal is political” into “everything is political.” Those who don’t fall in lockstep with the abortion-for-all narrative are heinous, and the righteous must call them out or punish them.

On Saturday, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross ran a segment on her show highlighting companies who have pledged to help employees pay for the expense of traveling to another state to get an abortion yet also donate to pro-life politicians. The woke religion is all-or-nothing, so to do both is rank hypocrisy against the graceless faith of leftism.

“AT&T, Disney, Microsoft, and Amazon are all among those who have publicly pledged to cover their employees’ travel expenses so that they can access abortions uninhibited,” Cross intoned. “But, all four companies have also donated to supporters of state abortion bans, the very laws that will make such travel necessary.”

The reality is, of course, that these corporations’ political donations have nothing to do with abortion. Instead, these companies know who butters their bread in certain locations or on specific economic issues, and they’re donating to those who will help further the best interests of those corporations.

Disney used to do this before the brouhaha over the Parental Rights in Education bill in Florida. The company donated to many Republican candidates because it knew that those legislators and lobbyists promoted pro-business policies that would benefit Disney.

AT&T does the same, and Cross highlights this fact in her piece, quoting an article containing a statement by AT&T:

“No contributions were made on the basis of an official’s position on abortion,” a company spokesperson told Business Insider. “Our employee PACs contribute to both parties and focus on policies and regulations that are important to investing in broadband networks and hiring, developing, and retaining a skilled workforce with competitive wages and benefits.”

But there’s one statement in the intro to this segment that reveals the twisted morality of the leftists who have devoted their hearts and souls to abortion on demand. Setting up her first question to her guest, Cross asked, “I’m just curious: what role does the private sector play in even creating this landscape, and what’s their responsibility in fixing it? Because you can’t dance with the Devil and the Lord at the same time.”

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could believe that Cross was referring to pro-aborts as “the Devil”? But we know that’s not the case. In the eyes of both Cross and her guest, it’s the pro-life legislators and lobbying entities who are diabolical. Those who fight for life have sacrificed the moral high ground in the calculus of the left, and they’re the ones who must suffer the consequences for diverting from woke orthodoxy.

In the Old Testament, the prophet Isaiah declares, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight!”

In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul warns his protege Timothy, “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.”

The modern left has twisted morality and truth on a number of issues, especially when it comes to abortion. In the minds of people like Tiffany Cross and her guest, those who kill babies are heroes occupying the moral high ground, while those who want to protect life and help young mothers and families are nefarious and evil. We can never stop calling out this convoluted morality.

Check out the entire segment below: