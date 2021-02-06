Lincoln Project Co-Founder Departs as Weaver Accusations Rock It to Its Foundations

The cracks in Lincoln Project organization continue to grow following the bombshell news that co-founder John Weaver was systematically “grooming” young men. Weaver stepped down after The New York Times revealed he had been engaging in conversations that promised jobs in politics in exchange for sex from numerous men, including minors.

Weaver tried to distract from the allegations in the Times report by “coming out” as gay; a stunt used most memorably by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey in 2004.

Journalist and author Ryan Girdursky recently spoke to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and reported Weaver’s actions and the Lincoln Project’s cover-up was well known in political circles.

The Lincoln Project was used for two purposes, a grift to make money and as a predatory grooming organization for John Weaver to get young men into bed. I mean, what you’ve seen in the media is nothing compared to what the messages I have are. And I’m not out to embarrass somebody, but they are descriptive. They are disgusting. And he was – and people are saying the 21 men in The New York Times, I had 30 young men. Another writer had over 50. It’s probably over 100 young men in a five-year period. This wasn’t like he was doing it to one person, two person. Bill Cosby would blush at the actions of John Weaver. And it’s not – it was the biggest open secret in Washington, D.C. Liberals, I spoke to about the project I was working on knew about John Weaver.

The body blows to the anti-Trump, anti-Republican political action committee continued Friday when another co-founder, Jennifer Horn, resigned citing the Weaver controversy.

“Upon careful consideration, I have terminated my relationship with the Lincoln Project, effective immediately,” Ms. Horn said in a statement to The New York Times. “John Weaver’s grotesque and inappropriate behavior, coupled with his longstanding deceptions concerning that behavior, are sickening,” she said, adding, “It is clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.”

As is typical for Lincoln Project chieftain Steve Schmidt, he took to Twitter to personally attack Horn and accuse her of trying to financially bilk the organization.

Jennifer stated her goal was to “establish immediate and long term financial security” from the Lincoln Project. 48 hours ago she was making written requests for 40k per month and a $250,000” signing bonus. Previously she demanded a board seat, staff, a television show and a https://t.co/imbWMdrY4M — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

Podcast. I voted no. Would do so again. I wish Jennifer well. We are in the Democracy fight. Our values diverged. The fight continues. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

The Lincoln Project claims it was formed by “true conservatives” to defeat Donald Trump who they claim was a threat to American democracy. However, following the November election, the group poured millions of dollars into the successful campaign to defeat incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler. That election tipped the balance of power in the Senate to the Democrats.

Additionally, most of the donors to the Lincoln Project are left-wing celebrities and progressives.

If Weaver’s actions lead to criminal charges — he’s accused of sexually grooming a minor — there will no doubt be further erosion of support for the already tarnished Lincoln Project.