WATCH: Trump Prosecutor Letitia James Leads Anti-White Hate Chant

In a recently resurfaced video from 2018, the lawyer currently running the New York lawfare against Donald Trump is seen whipping an anti-white, TDS-riddled crowd into a frenzy with a witty Social Justice™ slogan: “[The Trump administration is] too male, too pale, and too stale!”

Racist NY AG Letitia James says Washington is “too male too pale & too stale”… and the white people smile & clap at the anti-white rhetoric like zombies 🙄 Just imagine if a white AG said anyone was too “dark”… pic.twitter.com/XTfzUoI5NQ — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) October 25, 2023

But wait, there’s more!

Not only did James toss the phrase out to the crowd, which bathed in it like catnip; she took the opportunity, sensing she had a crowd-pleaser on her hands, to turn it into a BLM-style chant.

EXPOSED: Letitia James once led a racist "too male, too pale, and too stale" chant. Can you imagine what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot? pic.twitter.com/SzN94eKqZp — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) October 26, 2023

(As a side note, witness the “I Stand With #ImmigrantNY” placard in the background. This was back in the heady days of the Trump regime, of course, before New York got flooded with migrants and even the leftists in the city turned into border hawks. Alas, that’s a story for another day.)

Social Justice™ rag The Wrap reported on the story at the time.

Via The Wrap, 2018 (emphasis added):

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James kicked off the second day of TheWrap’s BE Conference on Monday with call for more women to run for congress: “We have too many men in congress who are pale, male and stale,” James told the cheering and laughing crowd. “It’s time to change that.” “We need more women in office, we need more women with fire in their belly, and they are in this room,” James continued. “Don’t be paralyzed by fear, put your high heels on, turn your red bottoms up, and just go seize it. I don’t want to quote rap right now, but I ‘started from the bottom, now I’m here.’” Her advice to women attending the annual conference, which mentors and connects women, was to break down the walls that prevent women from achieving their dreams. “For all of you millennials out there who want to run for office: run, ladies, run!” James said. “Harness the energy, remove barriers that impede women, continue to stand up and connect and mentor one another, and form joint organizations.”

The catchphrase, which I had never heard until recently, is apparently popular within leftist race-hustling and gender equity circles. In fact, it even has a page in the Oxford “Dictionary of Human Resource Management”: “a phrase uttered to condemn an organization for being dominated by white, middle-aged men.”

Search engine results turn up numerous references by various publications and institutions, including the American Council of Trustees and Alumni that deems Shakespeare “too male, too pale, and too stale.”