Israel: ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Used For mRNA Propaganda Dies From Cardiac Arrest

As if more tragic news from the Middle East were necessary, it’s now reported that an eight-year-old Israeli child, used by the government to promote the mRNA injections to the population, has died following cardiac arrest.

Via Slay News (emphasis added):

Yonatan Moshe Erlichman from Israel died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath. The boy reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown. He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support. Yonatan Erlichman was the grandson of a respected doctor in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman. Yonatan appeared in a video produced by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in 2020 when he was just 5 years old, according to reports. The video was part of the government-run program called “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” which sought to “educate” children about vaccines in a kids’ TV show-like format. In the video, Shushki, a friendly puppet “child,” prompts real people to respond with educational answers. Yonatan Erlichman’s role in the Covid vaccine promotion made him a “poster child” for children’s vaccinations. The film emphasizes that children have no choice when it comes to getting the mRNA shots.

Here is an excerpt from the propaganda film, in Hebrew, featuring the sweet-looking boy, now dead at eight years old from cardiac arrest – previously unheard of but not increasingly commonplace.

יונתן ארליכמן ז"ל בן 8 מת מדום לב 😥😥😥

לא מזעזע אתכם ? היכן הכותרות ? החקירות? כמה ילדים עוד ימותו על מזבח הזהב?

ובייחוד שיש כבר שני מחקרים מבוקרים המעידים כי חיסוני ה mRNA גורמים לבעיות לבביות. עד מתי תתחפרו ? כמה עוד תכחישו?

תזכרו שבכל רגע נתון זה יכול לקרות לילדיכם… pic.twitter.com/PUYlLN4jDr — א.בלב Avishag Balev (@AvishagBalev) October 1, 2023

Israel, used as a testing ground for the experimental shots, was among the countries with the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Here is Prime Minister Netanyahu dutifully, performatively receiving his injection proudly on television in order to lend a seal of approval from an authority figure and drive the rates of injection higher.

“That was a small jab for a man, a huge step for the health of us all,” he can be see saying in Hebrew after receiving – or appearing to receive; let us not put it past them to inject saline in these highly choreographed theater productions so as to eliminate any possibility of an immediate negative reaction, which would be a PR nightmare — the shot.

Every political leader – including Netanyahu – who cosigned onto all of this madness and pushed these shots should be ashamed of themselves. Any self-respecting population would force them to publicly apologize and explain themselves.