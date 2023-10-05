Ultra-Woke Pope Issues Fatwa Against ‘Irresponsible’ Western Lifestyles for Climate Change

The pope — or, rather, whichever committee of handlers dictates his public utterances — had some stern words recently for Westerners and their “irresponsible” lifestyles.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

Pope Francis has made his strongest statement yet on the accelerating climate crisis, pinning blame on big industries and world leaders as well as “iresponsible” Western lifestyles, in a blistering statement on Wednesday.

“Our responses have not been adequate, while the world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point,” the pontiff wrote in a 7,000 word encyclical called Laudate Deum (“Praise God”).

“Some effects of the climate crisis are already irreversible, at least for several hundred years, such as the increase in the global temperature of the oceans, their acidification and the decrease of oxygen,” he wrote…

The pope paid particular attention to the disproportionate responsibility of rich countries for climate change.

“If we consider that emissions per individual in the United States are about two times greater than those of individuals living in China, and about seven times greater than the average of the poorest countries, we can state that a broad change in the irresponsible lifestyle connected with the Western model would have a significant long-term impact,” he wrote.

It seems the good pope’s been listening to the “experts” — not the 1600 bona fide ones that recently signed a declaration declaring the “climate change” hoax a manufactured crisis, but rather the ones handpicked and groomed by the multinational corporate state for social engineering purposes in exchange for God-knows-what (money, career opportunities, grants, etc.).

The pope’s recent fatwa against decadent “Western lifestyles” — by which he presumably means conveniences such as personal vehicles, dishwashers, and air conditioning — smacks of Obama’s declaration some years ago, which I have covered elsewhere at PJ Media, that Africans in developing nations should sacrifice any hopes of air conditioning for the sake of climate change. (This was shortly before he purchased a sea-level mansion on Martha’s Vineyard — an odd choice for an individual who professes deep alarm at rising sea levels.)

No word yet on when the pope will start flying coach in lieu of luxurious ferryings aboard “Shepherd One.”

Perhaps unrelatedly but perhaps not, here is the pope recently attending what I can only describe as a surreal, simulated Sodom and Gomorrah-style orgy/clown show spectacle at the Vatican, the point of which remains entirely unclear to me.

The Vatican has fallen pic.twitter.com/6IVIupFCOw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 4, 2023

Related: Why Is Pope Francis Demanding MORE Mass Migration to Europe?

Surveying the recent activity of the Vatican in totality, it occurs to me that whatever the state of the Catholic Church is currently is so far removed from the vision espoused in Jesus Christ’s teachings as to make it fit for demolition. Something, anything better must almost necessarily arise from the ashes.

This kind of decadence and stultification as an institution was perhaps unavoidable, even for a nominally religious one as previously well-regarded by its parishioners as the Catholic Church.

These are man-made institutions run by men with their own mortal desires and interests. It necessarily follows that they will follow the same path as any compromised institution, be it the United States Senate or the transgendered Boy Scouts or whatever, in the end: self-serving and self-perpetuating for their own sakes, independent of whatever original vision justified their creation in the first instance.