Parade Magazine Serenades Fat Feminists With '50 Body Positivity Quotes'

Bored, husky, under-victimized feminists demand recognition for their First World struggles. Parade supplies. That’s how the free market works. Don’t knock it.

Via Parade:

Several factors play into good physical and mental health. Body image is one of them. The truth is, though, being happy with how your body looks can be a struggle, especially if you’re a woman. Want proof? While a 2018 survey found that 74 percent of men are dissatisfied with their bodies, that number rises to 83 percent for women* . [emphasis added]

*According to the CDC, 73.6% of Americans over age 20 are overweight or obese. So those figures make rough sense — minus about 10% of normal-weight or underweight women who apparently may be dissatisfied with their bodies for reasons other than the very legitimate and healthy shame caused by being fat.

Continuing:

The solution to this problem isn’t an easy one. While it’s always a good idea to talk to a mental health expert if you’re dealing with body image issues, there are other things you can do on a daily basis that can help. Body image experts often recommend pinning positive notes in key areas like your bathroom mirror so it’s the first thing you see in the morning—and body positivity quotes can be a great place to start with these notes.

Let’s survey some of the highlights.

Honorable Mention: The Lone Decent Quote in the Whole Damn Article

Before we kick the fatphobic hate speech into high gear, let’s start on a positive note, with surprisingly balanced and actually helpful advice from, of all people, a pop star. Bless her heart.

“I definitely have body issues, but everybody does. When you come to the realization that everybody does—even the people that I consider flawless—then you can start to live with the way you are.” — Taylor Swift

Nobody is perfect.

Accepting that perfection is unattainable is healthy.

Not even trying not to turn into a land whale is not.

Body Positivity Quote #1

“You can’t hate yourself happy. You can’t criticize yourself thin. You can’t shame yourself worthy. Real change begins with self-love and self-care.” — Jessica Ortne



This is the exact inverse advice that a fat person should receive.

Mindless “self-love,” if we are forced to use such moronic terminology, is the reason that fat people have justified not eating responsibly for years now.

Shame is absolutely a healthy emotion in the right context. Feeling shame for being a buffet slayer is the right context. Anyone who says otherwise is probably compensating for unmanaged shame, looking for an easy way out.

Body Positivity Quote #2

“Your words have so much power. Every day, if you tell yourself ‘I love you,’ if you give yourself one word of validation, it will change your mind.” — Ashley Graham

Words have power. Words like “you’re going to heave your carcass off of your leather coffin and move so you don’t die” or “I’m not going to eat any disgusting slop today like I normally do — I think I’ll have an avocado instead” have the power to reduce, based on clinical data, your mortality by 90% (diet and exercise alone).

Or is it only the words that you want to hear — the ones that grant permission to live in sinful disregard of one’s body — that have power?

Body Positivity Quote #3

“I say I love myself, and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh’, she’s so brave. She’s so political. For what? All I said is ‘I love myself, b***h!'” — Lizzo

Health does not necessarily need to be political. No one, in fact, made #bodypositivity political except the fat activists themselves who would rather start a cancerous social movement in a doomed attempt to comfort themselves rather than bear down and make some lasting changes and do the work that clean eating and regular movement require.

Being fat and broadcasting your feigned shamelessness to the world is also not brave.

Being enormous and disgusting: not inherently political and not brave.

Sad day, Lizzo.

Body Positivity Quote #4

“Stop trying to fix your body. It was never broken.” — Eve Ensler

If you weigh 400 pounds and you’re 5’6″, something is definitely broken, and it’s probably your pancreas.

Body Positivity Quote #5

“People often say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder.” —Salma Hayek

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with believing that you’re beautiful. But, unfortunately, this is more antisocial gibberish of the sort that claims that gender identity is one’s own personal choice.

Humans are social creatures. Determinations such as what is beautiful are determined socially. Beauty is to some extent subjective, but there are universally recognized beautiful traits and universally recognized ugly traits.

Weighing 400 pounds while being 5’6″ is the latter kind. So is narcissism.

Body Positivity Quote #6

“Each individual woman’s body demands to be accepted on its own terms.” — Gloria Steinem

Women’s bodies don’t demand anything. Neurotic fat feminists’ brains do that. And, even if women’s bodies did demand anything, there is no law that demands that they be accepted.

By taking these quotes as inspiration (as Parade suggests) rather than as what they really are, which is mostly incoherent self-help nonsense, the impressionable minds who credulously read Parade set themselves up for a lifetime of misery, self-loathing, and bitterness.

Take it from an escapee from the cult herself.