BREAKING: Brian Laundrie's Remains Possibly Found

A police tent has been set up and the coroner has been summoned to a location in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The coroner’s presence indicates that a body has been found.

The New York Post is reporting that partial human remains have been found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie in a part of the park that had been closed off until Tuesday, due to heavy rains:

Partial human remains were reportedly located in a Florida nature park where authorities have searched for Brian Laundrie, and a medical examiner has responded to the area, in the search for the fugitive wanted in the Gabby Petito case. The discovery of remains comes after some items belonging to Laundrie were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Brian Laundrie has been missing since September, when he came back from a van trip without his travel partner, fiancé Gabby Petito, then told his parents he was going for a hike. Petito’s body was found on September 19 in a park in Wyoming. Laundrie is a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie’s parents are at the park, and a cadaver dog has been dispatched to the scene.