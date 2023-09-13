UPDATE: Convicted PA Felon Danelo Cavalcante Captured

A press conference announcing the capture of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, at 9:30 a.m. Details to follow.

Monday night, a Border Patrol tactical team received a sighting tip and found fresh prints in the vicinity; it was confirmed they matched the soles of Chester County Prison-issued shoes, which Cavalcante has been wearing. Later, the shoes were found discarded. A woman reported a pair of work boots had been stolen from her residence’s porch.

Cavalcante then took his shopping list to a garage where a .22 caliber rifle leaned against the wall. When he stepped into the garage, the homeowner confronted him with a pistol, but Cavalcante fled the scene uninjured. A hoodie and a pair of prison pants were discarded near the driveway of the gun theft.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Border Patrol, ATF, FBI, and U.S. Marshals—more than 500 in number— were active overnight. Everything from air support to canine officers to police mounted on horseback have been deployed in search of the convicted felon. Reverse 911 calls have been made to residential numbers in the perimeter area, warning that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

During a press conference on the morning of September 12, Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens answered an unidentified reporter’s question:

Reporter: Lieutenant Colonel, what has gone wrong here? I mean, have you underestimated him? Is he just that much of a worth adversary? Lt. Col. Bivens: Sir, I don’t know why you would think something has gone wrong. Our law enforcement people have done an amazing job tracking him and locating him. That proverbial needle-in-the-haystack – they’ve located that needle repeatedly. Ya know, the questions yesterday about ‘Is he out of state?’ and ‘Is he somewhere around the country?’ and we told you we were actively searching in this area. Our people have done an amazing job. I’m very proud of the work that they have done and continue to do. There is—nothing has gone wrong. Our agencies are all working very well together and I believe we will be successful in the long-run.

In a point that might be of interest to readers, in the chat bar for live video and audio feeds, as well as on X/Twitter, there are as many comments in Portuguese as there are in English. Brazilians are as invested, if not more so than the American public.

After Cavalcante allegedly murdered the man who owed him money, he eluded Brazilian law enforcement for months. The warrant issued for his arrest was not entered into the national database, so Cavalcante was able to use his own passport to board a flight from Brazil to Florida with a connection in Puerto Rico.

