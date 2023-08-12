Rep. Cori Bush Made $15,000 Teaching Reparations Course

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri reportedly made $15,000 for teaching a summer course on reparations at George Mason University, according to her financial disclosure report. Bush, an advocate of offering cash payments to black Americans as compensation for slavery, earned the money for co-teaching a class called “The Public Pedagogy of Truth and Reparations.”

“This course will look at the creation of interrelated mechanisms: truth telling processes, participatory critical pedagogy and reparations as political and moral practices that can help address state sponsored violence against African Americans and other targeted groups while opening space for to imagine possibilities for greater racial justice in the United States and abroad,” the university wrote of the course.

“Students will meet other practitioners working on these issues from across the country and learn about cutting-edge practices being employed to address long running issues of structural violence and systemic racism,” the press release continued. “As a result, students will gain insight into the challenges and opportunities of building grassroots initiatives that support communities directly impacted by violence and gain greater fluency and competence in engaging larger policy debates and legislation at the Federal level.”

Bush has been a leading proponent for reparations in Washington, D.C. In May, the congresswoman introduced a $14 trillion resolution arguing why the federal government should provide reparations to descendants of slaves in America. The resolution was called “The Reparations Now Resolution.”

“Black people continue to bear the harms of slavery and its vestiges, through the Black-white wealth gap, segregation and redlining, disparities in health outcomes, a racist and destructive criminal legal system, and countless other ways. Yet our federal government refuses to acknowledge the lasting harms of slavery and the unjust world it created for Black people. We know this injustice because we experience it every day,” she said

“This resolution will move us closer to a federal government that acknowledges its responsibility for this injustice and enacts a holistic and comprehensive reparations package that begins to address the harm it has caused, the wealth it has extracted, and the lives it has stolen,” Bush said in a press release introducing the resolution.

At the time, a Fox News reporter asked Bush how she would procure the money needed for such reparations. Bush said she was still trying to find ways to make it happen, but that if the country could finance wars, then it could generate money for reparations.

“We’re still having those kinds of conversations,” Bush said. “We’re working with this administration, we’re talking with other members of Congress… but I’ll say this, if we can continue to fund these endless wars, or we can continue to put trillions of dollars into forever wars… we’re talking about things that are happening now.”