You're Not the Only One Who Saw Hillary's Christmas Message & Thought of Jeffrey Epstein
Hillary Clinton needs more practice if she intended to troll people with her Christmas Eve message. And if this wasn't a troll, she needs to supply that Scooby van of hers with a big saline drip laced heavily with self-awareness because the joke's on her.
Lawd.
The former secretary of State and first lady tweeted her Christmas message reading: "A Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!"
Sure. A little "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" is a natural. Makes sense. But she may as well have gone on to say, "not a creature was stirring, not even Jeffrey Epstein."
Look at the photo.
First, that's a photo from more than 20 years ago when she was first lady and that's odd enough. Clinton has a couple of grandchildren now, millions of dollars and a mansion. It would seem natural that she could stage a photo with her family for 2019 and tweet that to the world. She could buy fake snow, buy a new red pantsuit and really do it up right.
No. Hillary prefers to live in Christmases past at the White House because she believes that's how people want to perceive her. In a dress. At the White House. Twenty-plus years ago.
Here's 2018's Christmas greeting throwback:
Here's her throwback message from 2015:
But the dresses from Christmases past in the White House aren't the oddest things about that photo.
Many people, me included, looked at that photo and thought, holy hell, that looks like the dress Bill Clinton is wearing in that ew-inspiring portrait the president of "pedophile island," Jeffrey Epstein, put in his New York City apartment.
Clunk.
Clunk, clunk:
This person took it a step further:
"Here for the Java" decided to connect the dots in case you hadn't heard about Bill Clinton's blue dress issues:
Hillary could take a piece of advice from a wise old wag who once said, "Don't look back, you're not going that way." But don't hold your breath.
