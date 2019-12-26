You're Not the Only One Who Saw Hillary's Christmas Message & Thought of Jeffrey Epstein

Hillary Clinton needs more practice if she intended to troll people with her Christmas Eve message. And if this wasn't a troll, she needs to supply that Scooby van of hers with a big saline drip laced heavily with self-awareness because the joke's on her.

Lawd.

PHOTO: Hillary Clinton's 'Scooby' van from @tamarakeithNPR. Not quite as colorful as the original... pic.twitter.com/2Rj6Rafn6z — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) April 14, 2015

The former secretary of State and first lady tweeted her Christmas message reading: "A Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!"

Sure. A little "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" is a natural. Makes sense. But she may as well have gone on to say, "not a creature was stirring, not even Jeffrey Epstein."

Look at the photo.

A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/FOcMKZM87x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2019

First, that's a photo from more than 20 years ago when she was first lady and that's odd enough. Clinton has a couple of grandchildren now, millions of dollars and a mansion. It would seem natural that she could stage a photo with her family for 2019 and tweet that to the world. She could buy fake snow, buy a new red pantsuit and really do it up right.

No. Hillary prefers to live in Christmases past at the White House because she believes that's how people want to perceive her. In a dress. At the White House. Twenty-plus years ago.

Here's 2018's Christmas greeting throwback:

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2018

Here's her throwback message from 2015:

But the dresses from Christmases past in the White House aren't the oddest things about that photo.

A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! pic.twitter.com/FOcMKZM87x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2019

Many people, me included, looked at that photo and thought, holy hell, that looks like the dress Bill Clinton is wearing in that ew-inspiring portrait the president of "pedophile island," Jeffrey Epstein, put in his New York City apartment.

Clunk.

Where have we seen that dress before... pic.twitter.com/mb0D6pDO5C — Brad Keiser ??? (@BKize54) December 24, 2019

Clunk, clunk:

There's that blue dress again! pic.twitter.com/9vrqrnHT8k — Ana Navarro's Nails ?????????????? (@hikermom1234) December 24, 2019

This person took it a step further:

This ornament didn’t hang itself. pic.twitter.com/IblSWnQ2kn — The Coon Dawg™ ?? (@CopiahDawg) December 25, 2019

"Here for the Java" decided to connect the dots in case you hadn't heard about Bill Clinton's blue dress issues:

May the New Year bring you the long-overdue justice you so richly deserve. pic.twitter.com/2zJLP5x8Xw — I'm supposed to be Seeing Indictments right now... (@hereforthejava) December 24, 2019

Hillary could take a piece of advice from a wise old wag who once said, "Don't look back, you're not going that way." But don't hold your breath.