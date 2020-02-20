'Woke' Media Fail to Notice Historic Cabinet Appointment by Trump. Of Course They Did.

These days we're often regaled with news stories highlighting firsts – 'she's the first LGBTIQ++ Latinx to graduate from the Che Guevarra School of Global Warming who has devoted her life to petting same-sex kittens, tilling community gardens while simultaneously running Riverkeeper kayak trips for one-legged dogs found on the streets of Portland.'

You get it.

So it was rather surprising to discover that mainstream news stories of the first openly gay White House Cabinet member – ever, ever – were left on the newsroom floor.

Rick Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, was just named to head the Department of National Intelligence by President Trump.

For those of you not into identity politics, we can understand why you cared not two cents about the state of Grenell's private life. However, the media hypocrisy shouldn't go by without comment.

To CNN, Grenell was merely a "staunch loyalist," without mentioning this Trump first.

Nothing was said in the story about it, either.

The Daily Beast was upset over something completely different. The naming of Grenell to DNI "blindsided" intelligence apparatchiks.

Screenshot/The Daily Beast

The news site didn't mention the "first" involving Grenell, either.

The BBC highlighted that "Trump criticised for appointing loyalist"!

How dare Trump appoint a loyalist to an intelligence agency whose previous leader under President Obama helped try to frame Trump as a "Russian asset"? Codswollop, I tell you!

Yes, the media will try to memory-hole this move as they did when George W. Bush named Miguel Estrada to the DC Circuit Court with the objective of putting him on track for the Supreme Court. Democrats couldn't abide having – while not technically first – a Latino put on the court by a Republican. His nomination languished for years. We got far-Left Sonia Sotomayor, "the wise Latina," instead.