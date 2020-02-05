Without Futile Gestures and Temper Tantrums, the Dems Would Have Nothing Left
When future historians look back on the presidency of Donald John Trump, I wonder what they'll make of the unhinged reactions he provoked from his opponents. In his first four years, he presided over a good economy and no more wars than usual. He even killed a few Islamic terrorists left over from the Obama administration. Yet the Dems went completely insane trying to take Trump down. They spent every waking moment of his presidency screaming about every single little thing he did, right down to his Twitter typos. Then each night they fell into a fitful sleep, filled with wistful dreams of President Hillary. They were trapped in a hell of their own devising.
It was hilarious!
And it all culminated in Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address. The details of the speech itself were about as memorable as every other SOTU in American history, which is to say not at all. Here's the only thing anybody will remember about it:
