Without Futile Gestures and Temper Tantrums, the Dems Would Have Nothing Left

When future historians look back on the presidency of Donald John Trump, I wonder what they'll make of the unhinged reactions he provoked from his opponents. In his first four years, he presided over a good economy and no more wars than usual. He even killed a few Islamic terrorists left over from the Obama administration. Yet the Dems went completely insane trying to take Trump down. They spent every waking moment of his presidency screaming about every single little thing he did, right down to his Twitter typos. Then each night they fell into a fitful sleep, filled with wistful dreams of President Hillary. They were trapped in a hell of their own devising.

It was hilarious!

And it all culminated in Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address. The details of the speech itself were about as memorable as every other SOTU in American history, which is to say not at all. Here's the only thing anybody will remember about it:

Just before Trump's speech, Pelosi reached out her hand to shake his, and either he snubbed her or didn't see the gesture. Either way, that could be why she was so mad. Maybe she was frustrated that she had to share a stage with the guy she's been trying to destroy for over 1,000 days. She actually impeached him, but she just couldn't quite finish the job. It's enough to make even the most rational person furious, and she isn't the most rational person.

So she did literally the only thing she could do. She ripped up a few pieces of paper on live TV. That's her biggest achievement in the last four years.

This was "effective," we're told:

Pelosi's shredding of Trump's speech was ripped right from Trump's playbook. It was divisive, but effective – hijacking attention and diverting media coverage. I wrote this 👇🏼 https://t.co/9JT2EFRty9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 5, 2020

I dunno, Bri-Bri. If Nancy Pelosi were "effective," Trump wouldn't have been the one giving that speech.

But hey, at least Nancy actually showed up. Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was so torked off, she skipped the whole thing to sit at home and pout on Instagram:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not impressed with President @realDonaldTrump giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



During a Q&A on Instagram, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez called the conservative radio host a "virulent racist." pic.twitter.com/sRh7c5XIs0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2020

Even disgraced ex-Congresswoman and #MeToo casualty Katie Hill, who did show up for the SOTU for some reason, got in on the action:

What she should really get credit for is not accidentally smacking him with the gavel during that. Ripping up a speech is so... dignified. pic.twitter.com/avZZnzayCf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

These futile gestures are all the Dems have left. They've tried everything, and everything didn't work. So now they've been reduced to these attention-grabbing stunts and petulant shows of defiance.

And even this crap is self-defeating. They've been trying to convince us for years that Trump is some kind of dictator. He's Orange Hitler, they say. He's the most dangerous president in American history, we're told. But if he were a tyrant, Pelosi would be in chains right now for humiliating him in front of the whole world. Or at least trying to. If he were a tyrant, AOC wouldn't be allowed to skip his SOTU address. Attendance would be compulsory, and her failure to grit her teeth and applaud him would be punished severely.

Pelosi and AOC and the rest can make all the pointless, virtue-signaling displays of #Resistance they want. It's a free country, no matter how loudly they insist otherwise.

Keep in mind, this is coming from somebody who didn't vote for Trump and doesn't particularly like him. (I know Trump fans get really angry when I say that, but it's true. #SorryNotSorry, snowflakes.) I'm one of the die-hards who still hasn't jumped on the Trump Train. I'm one of the voters the Dems should be trying to reach. I'm persuadable. And they have utterly failed to persuade me.

I don't pretend to know what's going to happen in November. But the Democratic Party has utterly alienated me, and Banshee Nancy just sealed the deal. The only thing I want to see less than a second term for Trump is a smile on Pelosi's face.