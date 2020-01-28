Wikileaks Proved Maggie Haberman Is a Dem Operative and Her NYT 'Expose' Should Go in the Garbage

Maggie Haberman and her "bombshell" article in the New York Times about John Bolton's manuscript, and claims that he holds information that could convict the president, should be completely ignored or mocked for what it is: planted opposition strategy. It is an indisputable fact that Haberman was used by the Hillary Clinton campaign to "plant" stories favorable to Clinton in the press. John Podesta's hacked emails prove it. For those of you who have forgotten, here's what campaign staff said about Haberman. (Emphasis mine.)

Placing a Story As discussed on our call, we are all in agreement that the time is right place a story with a friendly journalist in the coming days that positions us a little more transparently while achieving the above goals. Who: For something like this, especially in the absence of us teasing things out to others, we feel that it's important to go with what is safe and what has worked in the past, and to a publication that will reach industry people for recruitment purposes. We have has [sic] a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the last year. We have had her tee up stories for us before and have never been disappointed. While we should have a larger conversation in the near future about a broader strategy for reengaging the beat press that covers HRC, for this we think we can achieve our objective and do the most shaping by going to Maggie.

Democrats can do the "most shaping" of their narrative by going to Maggie. Isn't that special? Now, fast-forward to Haberman's latest "bombshell" about John Bolton's manuscript that was perfectly timed to disrupt the Senate impeachment hearings. The release of the allegations was maximized to cause the maximum upset and chaos possible right at the beginning of the Senate trial. Does anyone think that was an accident? Haberman is a literal known operative for the Democrat Party. She is the one they go to when they want a story "placed." Anyone using anything she writes for any purpose other than to line a birdcage or wrap fish should be ashamed of themselves.

Instead of being censured by the journalistic world for purposefully helping a presidential contender with her messaging instead of objectively reporting the news, Haberman won a Pulitzer! This is how Democrats work. They cheat, lie, and scheme and then they give awards to one another for doing it. Look for Haberman to be awarded again sometime soon for her role in this new charade.

If Republican senators don't point this out, they are missing an opportunity to expose how the Democrats work and the massive amount of manipulation and control that Democrats hold over the media.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter