Why Didn't Jimmy Kimmel Ask Joe Biden About His Sexual Assault Accuser, Former Staffer Tara Reade?

Remember "credibly accused"? We heard that phrase a lot during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in 2018. After Harvey Weinstein's downfall the previous year, "credibly accused" came to be applied to almost any accusation of sexual assault, no matter how incredible. The Democrats convinced themselves that the increasingly insane accusations against Kavanaugh were true, because they were highly motivated to do so. They wanted to keep him off the Supreme Court because they thought he was going to take away any possibility of their one big dream: state-sponsored abortion on demand.

By the standard our friends on the left have established, presumptive Democratic nominee and ambulatory cadaver Joe Biden has now been credibly accused of sexual assault by a former staffer named Tara Reade. I'll spare you the graphic details, but if you've got a spare 23 minutes, she told her story in an interview with The Hill yesterday:

If you're not sure whether to believe Reade, here's what an expert told us just 18 months ago:

Okay, Joe.

Reade sounds credible to me. Unlike Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh's other accusers, Reade just told the world exactly when and where the alleged assault by Joe Biden happened. So it's falsifiable. There are specific details that can be verified or debunked. There are potential witnesses who can verify whether she and Biden were both there. It's possible to know one way or another whether she was in that place at that time, if any reporters care to check her story.

(Hmmm, 1992... that was just after Joe got his first set of hair plugs, right? I'll bet he was feeling extra-sexy in that exciting new phase of his life.)

And also unlike Christine Blasey Ford, Democrats don't seem to care. Or at least Democratic Party operative television comedian Jimmy Kimmel certainly doesn't. This aired the very same day as Reade's accusation:

Well, maybe Jimmy just didn't get around to it. Talk about a softball interview, even by the standards of 2020 late-night "comedy." Kimmel was practically swooning. Thank goodness for social distancing, or he might've tried to gratify Biden in a way that's not suitable for network television.

"This is not the way to win voters, Mr. Vice President."

"But it's the way to be able to sleep with my wife."

I wonder how that's going right now.

This quarantine has driven everyone completely insane, but if I were running a presidential campaign, I wouldn't have my candidate yukk it up with Kimmel on the same day a former employee of my candidate publicly accused him of raping her. Seems like bad optics. But then, I have a conscience and a soul, which is why the closest I ever want to get to politics is heckling it from the back row of the classroom.

I'd also try to keep my candidate from inspiring the obvious memes...

Biden's going to regret wearing that hat pic.twitter.com/gevz38hxtX — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) March 27, 2020

What do Democrats care about more, women's lives or winning elections? That's a rhetorical question, of course. Take it from America's almost-First Gentleman Bill Clinton.

Of course, that's assuming there even is an election this November, or that we even know who the candidates will be. All that is up in the air now, thanks to the negligence, incompetence, and dishonesty of the People's Republic of China. "May you live in interesting times," indeed.