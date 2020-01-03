send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Who's Russia's Agent Now? Moscow Sides With Democrats in Condemning Soleimani Hit

By Michael van der Galien 2020-01-03T15:21:03
chat comments

The Kremlin has officially condemned the American airstrike (by drone) that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the chief of his country's feared Quds Force and a known terrorist mastermind. It's rather interesting that Moscow has the same interpretation as Democrats. If you didn't know any better, you'd almost think that leading Democrats are all on Putin's payroll.

The condemnation was made by President Putin himself in a phone call earlier today with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Epoch Times reports. A readout of the phone call has been released. It won't come as a surprise to anyone that Putin warned/told (you can choose the option you think best describes the meaning behind Putin's words) Macron that "this action can seriously aggravate the situation in the region."

Putin's words were backed up by an official statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry. "We consider the killing of Soleimani as the result of an American missile strike in the vicinity of Baghdad to be a bold step that will lead to increased tension throughout the region. Soleimani was devoted to protecting Iran’s national interests," the laughable Russians proclaim in the statement. "Such actions do not create ... solutions to complex problems in the Middle East. On the contrary, it will lead to a new round of escalation of tensions in the region."

In other words, if the United States had only let General Soleimani kill more Americans, Sunni Syrians, and Sunni Iraqis, tensions would somehow be less than what we can now expect. Funny how evil actors always think that threatening to do what they're already doing will somehow scare the rest of the world.

Of course, some in the rest of the world are scared or pretend to be. As PJ Media's own Tyler O'Neil reported earlier today, Democrat candidates for president have all condemned the assault on Soleimani, arguing that it would — wait for it — create more tensions in the region.

Funny how that's exactly what Russia says. You'd almost think that if there are any Russian agents active in American politics, we have to look at the donkey's party to find them.

Follow me on Twitter: @GalienMichael.

2020 Dems Condemn Trump Airstrike as 'Reckless,' Making Iran More Dangerous

https://pjmedia.com/trending/whos-russias-agent-now-moscow-sides-with-democrats-in-condemning-soleimani-hit/

Related: 2020 presidential election, iran, russia, Russia Collusion, vladimir putin
Copyright © 2005-2020 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.