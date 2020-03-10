Who Benefits from COVID-19 Panic?
One of the notions running around right now is that the COVID virus — they're now calling the virus something like SARS.CoV.2019 now, and COVID-19 is a name for the illness, so the terminology has gotten away from me again — but in any case, one of the notions running around now is that actually there are millions of undetected cases out there already.
Okay, so this is maybe barely possible. R0 for the virus would have to be WAY bigger than estimated. That Gardner paper, using an R0 of 2.2, estimated on 31 January that the number of unidentified cases was around 10 times the actual count. So, if that estimate is good, then as of today there will be something like one million cases. Other people have estimated as much as 20 times, which gives two million.
Aside: If you haven't been following this, R0, often read "R-naught" is a measure of how infectious a disease is. You can think of it as the number of follow-on cases you can expect from an individual case, and R0 = 2.2 means you evect on average 2.2 more cases from every case identified. For comparisons, flu is usually 3-5, chickenpox is around 10, and measles is between 12 and 18.
But that's a pretty small number for a massive global pandemic, with panicky millions of undetected cases, so let's multiply that by 10 — and get 20 million.
