White Nationalist Richard Spencer: 'I Deeply Regret Voting for Donald Trump'

In what can only be called extremely good news for President Donald Trump, white nationalist "leader" Richard Spencer says he regrets voting for Trump in the 2016 election. The reason? Trump's decision to take out Iranian Terror General Qasem Soleimani.

Being a white nationalist, Spencer doesn't quite like that. After all, General Soleimani was a fervent enemy of Israel. I guess that made him Spencer's ally.

"I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016," Spencer wrote on Twitter late Tuesday. Shortly before doing so, he had added an Iranian flag to his Twitter name in order to show his support for the Mad Mullahs:

I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020

Spencer also addressed a tweet directly to Iran. "To the people of Iran," the tweet began, "There are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history." Spencer continued: "After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness."

To the people of Iran,



There are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history.



After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.



?? — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 8, 2020

Apparently, as far as Richard Spencer is concerned, Trump is now part of that elite and must be "brought to justice." Just what that "justice" entails in the America Spencer imagines? I have no idea, nor do I have much of an inclination to think about it. I do know, though, that it can't possibly be good.

But wait, Spencer wasn't done yet. Several hours after addressing the Iranian people directly, he retweeted someone else who claimed that Iran is "completely justified trying to develop nuclear weapons and US-range ICBMs."

Of course, Robert Spencer's public disavowal of his 2016 support for Trump is extremely good news for the president. Four years ago, Spencer's support was constantly used by the mainstream media to portray Trump himself as a white nationalist. Well, they can't play that game this time around, can they? Not with Spencer a) hating on Trump now and b) loving Democrats like Ilhan Omar.

