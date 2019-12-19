White House Smashes Impeachment: 'One of the Most Shameful Political Episodes in History'

The White House has released a statement about the ridiculous vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. This vote is, the White House rightfully says, "one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation."

"Without receiving a single Republican vote," the statement continues, "and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives. Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the President did absolutely nothing wrong. Indeed, weeks of hearings have proved that he did nothing wrong."

That's powerful, but the White House wasn't done yet. The statement also calls the impeachment lunacy a "sham" that denied Trump "fundamental fairness and due process under law."

Lastly, the White House says in its statement, "all of these antics make clear that Democrats have lost sight of what this country needs, which is a Congress that works for the people. Their boundless animus for President Trump fuels their desire to nullify the 2016 election results, and improperly influence the 2020 election."

That is, of course, exactly what Democrats are trying to accomplish. They know that the Senate won't vote to remove Trump from office. However, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff think, perhaps the impeachment process will do enough damage to Trump's image that he will not be reelected in 2020. That's what this is truly all about: influencing the outcome of next year's election.

Sadly for Democrats, though, it seems that their strategy is backfiring on them. New polls show decreased support for impeachment and removal, and increased support for Trump.

The more Democrats push this nonsense, the likelier it is that Trump will get four more years in the White House.

