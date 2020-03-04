What's Next for Scott Walker?
Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin and a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, spoke with PJ Media at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He spoke about his current work to advance conservatism, his next steps, and why he lost his re-election campaign in 2018.
"We haven’t walked away from the conservative movement," Walker said. "We’ve been involved in fighting for a Balanced Budget Amendment at the federal level, We’ve been taking on Eric Holder with the National Republican Redistricting Trust, we’ve been working with the National Taxpayer’s Union," and more.
In addition to working with these issue-specific campaigns, the former governor said he will become the president of Young America's Foundation (YAF) next year. "I'm thrilled about it," he said.
