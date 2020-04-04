What the Media Didn't Tell You About the Woman Who Gave Her Husband Fish Tank Cleaner

A couple of weeks ago the media had a field day over reports that an elderly couple had ingested chloroquine after seeing President Trump talking about it during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, killing the husband and leaving the woman in intensive care. Eventually, it was revealed that the media hadn't reported the fact that they didn't take the medication at all, but they actually had ingested poisonous fish tank cleaner because it contained a chemical variant of chloroquine, chloroquine phosphate, as an additive.

But the media got their anti-Trump story, complete with the woman blaming Trump for her husband's death. The woman explained she and her husband had been watching Trump's daily Coronavirus Task Force press briefings, and heard him touting chloroquine as a potential gamechanger.

When interviewed by NBC, the woman said that even though they knew it wasn't approved by the FDA (at the time) to treat the coronavirus, "Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure."

"What would be your message to the American public?" the NBC reporter replied.

"Oh my God. Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don’t believe anything that the president says and his people, they don't know what they're talking about."

The media presented the narrative that this woman and her husband trusted Trump's judgment and because they were scared of getting sick that they drank the fish tank cleaner.

But there was even more to the story the anti-Trump media didn't report. For example, the woman was a "prolific donor" to Democrat causes, according to an investigation by The Washington Free Beacon. She also donated to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Techno Fog, an anonymous, but widely followed lawyer on Twitter, has been tracking the story, and has discovered interesting information from court documents. According to these documents he's acquired, the woman has a history of mental illness, including paranoia, anxiety, and depression. She also considered divorcing her husband back as far back as 2012.

But there is even more to this story that Steven Crowder has uncovered:

It looks like the media got this story wrong on so many levels.

