News and Politics

What a Deal! Kansas Sheriff Announces 'Free' Offer to Test Meth for Coronavirus

By Victoria Taft 2020-02-28T12:32:56
chat comments

One thing's for sure, you won't find meth-heads on anyone's list of Rhodes Scholars.

The Decatur County, Kansas, sheriff is banking on that.

Sheriff Ken Badsky's team put an offer on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page announcing:

"If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus."

The offer, which, sadly, has been deleted from the Facebook page because there is no coronavirus in Kansas much less in someone's stash of meth, urged people to bring in the meth for his deputies to test for free!

"If you're not comfortable going into an office, please contact any officer and they'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word!"

We just love a lawman with a sense of humor.

 

https://pjmedia.com/trending/what-a-deal-kansas-sheriff-announces-free-offer-to-test-meth-for-coronavirus/

