We Can Thank Trump for the United States Having Such a Low Per-Capita Infection Rate of Coronavirus

There are ten countries that have more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but the United States has the smallest infection rate per capita of all of them by a significant margin.

According to figures provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the ten countries with 100 or more cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

China: 80,523 cases

South Korea: 5,766

Italy: 3,089

Iran: 2,922

Japan: 317

France: 282

Germany: 262

Spain: 198

United States: 129

Singapore: 110

Taking population into account, The United States has a per capita infection rate of 0.0000388 percent. The next highest per capita infection rate is Japan's, which, at 0.0002526 percent, is eight times higher than the United States' rate. South Korea and China have the highest per capita infection rates at 0.0111237 percent and 0.0057763 percent respectively.

Last month health experts begrudgingly admitted that Trump's strategy for dealing with the outbreak saved lives. Trump was quick to ban travel with China, despite opposition from WHO. Trump has also had to deal with Democrats shamelessly politicizing the outbreak, even though Trump's response to the coronavirus has been far more effective than Obama's was for the H1N1 virus. As CNN reported, Obama didn't declare the H1N1 virus a national emergency until "millions of people in the United States [had] been infected," and over 1,000 had died.

The number of cases and the infection rate for coronavirus is likely to increase, but it's clear from these numbers that Trump's strategy for containing the spread of infection has been extraordinarily effective, and he deserves credit for that.

