TRUMP ACQUITTED!

Update 4:40 p.m.:

On the second article of impeachment, "obstruction of Congress," the Senate voted to acquit, 53 to 47. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to acquit Trump on this article, while both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kirsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who were expected to vote for acquittal — voted to convict on this article as well as the first.

"The Senate having tried Donald John Trump, president of the United States... is hereby acquitted of the charges in said articles," Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said, making the acquittal official.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has insisted that the Senate could not acquit Trump because the Senate did not agree to hear more witnesses. It remains to be seen if she will be a sore loser.

Update 4:20 p.m.:

On the first article of impeachment, "abuse of power," the Senate voted to acquit, 52 to 48. The number of senators voting to convict and remove Trump (48) fell far short of the 67 required to oust him. Notably, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to convict and remove Trump, while Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kirsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who were expected to vote for acquittal — joined Romney in voting to convict.

Original article:

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the Democrats' articles of impeachment at 4 p.m. Eastern. The Constitution requires a 2/3rds vote to remove a sitting president. While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is expected to buck his fellow Republicans and vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump, the vote is likely to be 48-52, far less than the 67 required to boot Trump and also less than a majority of senators.

Just before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave their final arguments. Schumer declared that anyone on the side of Trump cannot be on the side of truth. McConnell warned, "We simply cannot let factional fever break our institutions."

"The speaker of the House says she refuses to accept this acquittal. Perhaps she will tear up the verdict just like she tore up the State of the Union address," McConnell quipped.

This article will be updated with the final results. For now, watch the vote here.

