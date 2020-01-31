send
News and Politics

WATCH: Trump Epically Trolls Pelosi at USMCA Signing Ceremony

By Matt Margolis 2020-01-31T17:14:59
chat comments

Nancy Pelosi came under fire earlier this month after handing out commemorative pens with her signature on them for signing the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, which initiated the Senate trial.

“Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment... She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes.” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said at the time in a tweet.

"You know what you hand out pens for?" asked GOP National Spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington in response to Pelosi's gloating. "Accomplishments."

Obviously, President Trump took that to heart, because during the USMCA signing ceremony thins week, he handed out souvenir pens with a smile, apparently mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House passed the USMCA on December 10, 2019, at which time the House Speaker seemingly attempted to take credit for the landmark trade deal between the United States, Canada, and Mexico that was negotiated by Trump.

In the video below, you can watch both Trump handing out his pens and Pelosi handing out hers.

I don't always agree with Trump's style, but this was epic.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Pens Look Like Bullets

https://pjmedia.com/trending/watch-trump-epically-trolls-pelosi-at-usmca-signing-ceremony/

