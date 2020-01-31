WATCH: Trump Epically Trolls Pelosi at USMCA Signing Ceremony

Nancy Pelosi came under fire earlier this month after handing out commemorative pens with her signature on them for signing the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, which initiated the Senate trial.

“Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment... She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes.” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said at the time in a tweet.

"You know what you hand out pens for?" asked GOP National Spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington in response to Pelosi's gloating. "Accomplishments."

Obviously, President Trump took that to heart, because during the USMCA signing ceremony thins week, he handed out souvenir pens with a smile, apparently mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Trump mocks Pelosi by handing out USMCA pens as souvenirs to anyone who wants one.



??????pic.twitter.com/ypGLNNNtwn — CHIZ ???? (@CHIZMAGA) January 31, 2020

The House passed the USMCA on December 10, 2019, at which time the House Speaker seemingly attempted to take credit for the landmark trade deal between the United States, Canada, and Mexico that was negotiated by Trump.

In the video below, you can watch both Trump handing out his pens and Pelosi handing out hers.

I don't always agree with Trump's style, but this was epic.

