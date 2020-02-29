send
News and Politics

[WATCH] Sean Spicer to PJ Media: 'When Journalists Act Unprofessional They Undermine the Profession'

By Megan Fox 2020-02-29T13:05:18
chat comments

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — I got to sit down with former Press Secretary Sean Spicer at CPAC on Friday to talk about Dancing with the Stars, Jim Acosta's terrible behavior, and Spicer's new show on Newsmax TV. Check it out!

[Exclusive] Brandon Straka: 'There's No Limit to What the Left Will Weaponize Against Conservatives'

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/trending/watch-sean-spicer-to-pj-media-when-journalists-act-unprofessional-they-undermine-the-profession/

