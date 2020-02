As President Donald Trump began his State of the Union address, Republicans in the House and the Senate started chanting, "Four more years!" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not appreciate it.

WATCH: After Speaker Pelosi introduces President Trump to the House chamber, some lawmakers break out into chants of "four more years." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/LYkWxGxUqf — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 5, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.