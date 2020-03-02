[WATCH] Protestors Interrupt Mike Bloomberg Town Hall on Fox News, Forcing a Commercial Break

Things got a bit heated during the Bloomberg town hall event on Fox News Channel after the former mayor of New York City was asked how he can justify promoting gun control when he has armed security protecting him.

"How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning? Does your life matter more than mine?" a Second Amendment supporter demanded to know.

Bloomberg confronted by 2A supporter:



"How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning? Does your life matter more than mine?" pic.twitter.com/kOr1zDU3Il — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

Bloomberg insisted that his situation is unique because of the regular threats he receives and insisted that "Nobody's gonna take away your right to bear arms."

His answer was clearly unacceptable to some in the audience, and one man started shouting. Things escalated quickly, and others got up from their seats carrying banners.

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum were moderating the event. As things started to get out of control, Baier quickly called for a commercial break.

You can watch the incident below:

Protesters interrupt Mike Bloomberg's town hall event pic.twitter.com/9zKBedKwL0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

"We have a lively crowd, as you can see," MacCallum said when they returned from the break.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis