LIVE: President Trump's Chinese Coronavirus Press Conference

Triggered left-leaning media figures have called for news outlets to stop covering President Donald Trump's almost daily press conferences on his administration's response to the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic from the Middle Kingdom, but PJ Media will gladly cover these historic briefings.

President Trump announced he would speak about the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, about which the Communist government in Beijing repeatedly lied, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

White House news conference today at 5:30 P.M. Eastern. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2020

Watch the briefing here.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.