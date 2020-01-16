[WATCH] Pelosi on Impeachment Witnesses: 'It’s Not a Question' of 'Proof' It’s About 'Allegations'

Today, Nancy Pelosi summed up, in a nutshell, the mission statement of their bogus impeachment: “It’s not a question” of “proof” it’s about “allegations.”

Seriously, Nancy? This just goes to show you how much of a sham their impeachment really is. Back in November, Rep. Devin Nunes condemned the Democrats' actions, calling them a "sham drama" and "an impeachment process in search of a crime!" He couldn't have been more correct.

Back in December, Rep. Jim Jordan slammed the Democrats for holding a "predetermined" impeachment.

"I would argue it is not a fast impeachment, it is a predetermined impeachment. A predetermined impeachment done in the most unfair, partisan fashion we have ever seen," he said. "No subpoena power for Republicans. Depositions done in secret. In the bunker in the basement of the Capitol seventeen people come in for those depositions, no one could be in there except for a handful of folks that Adam Schiff allowed. In those depositions, Chairman Schiff prevented witnesses from answering Republicans' questions. Every Democrat question got answered. Not every Republican question," Jordan said. "Democrats denied Republicans the witnesses that we wanted in the open hearings that took place three weeks ago," Rep. Jordan continued.

"And of course Democrats promised us the whistleblower would testify, and then changed their mind," Jordan added. "And they changed their mind why? Because the whole world discovered that Adam Schiff's staff had talked to the whistleblower, coordinated with the whistleblower -- a whistleblower with no first-hand knowledge, biased against the president, who worked with Joe Biden, whose lawyer in January of [20]17 said the impeachment process starts then..."

A predetermined impeachment process in search of a crime. That's exactly what it is.

