Watch: Nadler Nearly Runs Over Schiff Trying to Get to the Podium for Last Impeachment Question

It's all about face time on the TV for these guys, after all.

Rep. Jerry Nadler was seen in a video rushing past Rep. Adam Schiff to answer a final query after 16 hours of mind-numbing questions from senators.

Nadler appeared to want to beat Schiff to the microphone, almost running him over in his haste to get the last bit of TV time for himself.

Trump saw the video and gleefully shared it.

Nadler ripped final argument away from Schiff, thinks Shifty did a terrible job. They are fighting big time! https://t.co/L2qTV9pWiL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

The Hill:

The moment came late Thursday at the end of a 16-hour period where senators posed questions to House managers and the president's defense team. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is running for president, asked a final question giving House managers the opportunity to "provide any other comments the senate would benefit from hearing before we adjourn for the evening." Nadler is seen getting up from his seat and making his way to the microphone to give the closing statement, appearing to catch Schiff off guard. Members of the president's legal team and Senate staff visible on camera can be seen smiling as the scene unfolded. Spokespeople for Schiff and Nadler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schiff's pathetic "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry," as Nadler shouldered by him may go down as one of the funnier moments in this entire snoozefest.

As it turns out, Nadler's haste to beat Schiff to the mic was seen by fewer people than the few remaining soap operas on TV.

NBCNews:

American soap operas are not popular these days. And yet, the Senate trial to remove President Donald Trump from office is currently garnering fewer viewers than the soaps. The conservative online magazine The Federalist consulted Nielsen ratings and used them to argue: “More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats.”

There are still nine months to go before the election, which gives the public plenty of time to forget this fiasco. I would suspect that because the Dem senators who are presidential candidates kept a low profile during the trial, they won't suffer too much.

But do you know who isn't going to forget? Republicans. It will be interesting to see if GOP voters are energized enough to defend the Senate, flip the House, and re-elect Trump.

That would truly be payback for inflicting this nonsense on the American people.