[WATCH] Marco Rubio Offers Nancy Pelosi All His Ice Cream If She'll Just Come Back to Work Already

I didn't think there was anything funny about lawmakers refusing to return to Washington D.C. to fix their screw-up with the small business payroll protection plan that has run out of money before helping many small businesses. But I was wrong. Marco Rubio tweeted a video for Nancy Pelosi promising to give her all the ice cream in his refrigerator in exchange for her presence in Washington.

So I hear Speaker Pelosi really likes ice cream?



Here is what I am willing to do if she will stop holding aid for #SmallBusiness hostage pic.twitter.com/nqrcgTSbWd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 17, 2020

This video comes on the heels of Nancy Pelosi's strange television appearance where she sat in front of her $25,000 refrigerators and showed the world her $60 fancy designer ice cream. Rubio is going to have to step up his ice cream game, though. Something tells me Fancy Nancy isn't going to get back to doing her job for vanilla cups he bought at Costco that have been sitting in his cramped, normal freezer. The Pelosi family only eats the best ice cream as Victoria Taft's investigation into the speaker's designer dessert revealed.

God bless Rubio for trying, but I don't think those cheap single-serve economy containers are going to do the job. Nancy and her band of despicable Democrats are extending their vacation so they can wander around their mansions while small businesses go under, keeping millions of Americans out of work.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter